Specs for Smartphone(Apple iPhone 11)

The Apple iPhone 11, released in 2019, is a versatile smartphone known for its balance of performance and affordability. It features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, a dual-camera system, and the powerful A13 Bionic chip. With its excellent battery life and reliable performance, the iPhone 11 remains a popular choice for many users.

Model Name Apple iPhone 11 Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE Body Dimensions 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm (5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 in) Weight 194 g (6.84 oz) SIM Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) for China Display Type Liquid Retina IPS LCD, 625 nits (typ) Size 6.1 inches, 90.3 cm2 (~79.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution Multitouch Yes Protection Scratch-resistant glass Platform OS iOS 13, upgradable to iOS 17.5.1, planned upgrade to iOS 18

Chipset Apple A13 Bionic (7 nm+)

CPU Hexa-core (2x2.65 GHz Lightning + 4x1.8 GHz Thunder)

GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Memory Card slot NO Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM Camera Primary 2 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55", 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6" Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)

Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec. Secondary 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6"

SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) Sound Alert types Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE

GPS GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes Infrared port No Radio No USB Lightning, USB 2.0 Features Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Messaging Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Browser HTML5 Java No Additional Features Battery Li-Ion 3110 mAh, non-removable (11.91 Wh) Battery life Talk time Video Playback Misc Colors Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, and White Price INR Rs 28,999.00 Tests Camera Loudspeaker Audio quality Antutu Vellamo Quadrant 3DMark