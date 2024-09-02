Subscribe

Specs for Smartphone(Apple iPhone 11)

The Apple iPhone 11, released in 2019, is a versatile smartphone known for its balance of performance and affordability. It features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, a dual-camera system, and the powerful A13 Bionic chip.

PCQ Bureau
Apple iPhone 11

Model Name

 

Apple iPhone 11
Network    
  Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
Body    
  Dimensions 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm (5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
  Weight 194 g (6.84 oz)
  SIM Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) for China
Display    
  Type Liquid Retina IPS LCD, 625 nits (typ)
  Size 6.1 inches, 90.3 cm2 (~79.0% screen-to-body ratio)
  Resolution  
  Multitouch Yes
  Protection Scratch-resistant glass
Platform    
  OS iOS 13, upgradable to iOS 17.5.1, planned upgrade to iOS 18
  Chipset Apple A13 Bionic (7 nm+)
  CPU Hexa-core (2x2.65 GHz Lightning + 4x1.8 GHz Thunder)
  GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
Memory    
  Card slot NO
  Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM
Camera    
  Primary 2 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55", 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6"
  Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
  Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.
  Secondary 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6"

SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
Sound    
  Alert types Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones
  Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
  3.5mm jack No
Comms    
  WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
  Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
  GPS GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
  NFC Yes
  Infrared port No
  Radio No
  USB Lightning, USB 2.0
Features    
  Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
  Messaging Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
  Browser HTML5
  Java No
Additional Features    
     
     
Battery   Li-Ion 3110 mAh, non-removable (11.91 Wh)
Battery life Talk time  
  Video Playback  
     
Misc    
  Colors Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, and White
     
Price INR Rs 28,999.00
     
Tests    
  Camera  
  Loudspeaker  
  Audio quality  
     
  Antutu  
  Vellamo  
  Quadrant  
  3DMark
