Specs for Smartphone(Apple iPhone 11)

The Apple iPhone 11, released in 2019, is a versatile smartphone known for its balance of performance and affordability. It features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, a dual-camera system, and the powerful A13 Bionic chip. With its excellent battery life and reliable performance, the iPhone 11 remains a popular choice for many users.
Model Name
Apple iPhone 11
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
|Body
|Dimensions
|150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm (5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|SIM
|Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) for China
|Display
|Type
|Liquid Retina IPS LCD, 625 nits (typ)
|Size
|6.1 inches, 90.3 cm2 (~79.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|Multitouch
|Yes
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass
|Platform
|OS
|iOS 13, upgradable to iOS 17.5.1, planned upgrade to iOS 18
|Chipset
|Apple A13 Bionic (7 nm+)
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2x2.65 GHz Lightning + 4x1.8 GHz Thunder)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Memory
|Card slot
|NO
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM
|Camera
|Primary
|2 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55", 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6"
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
|Video
|4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.
|Secondary
|12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6"
SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
|Sound
|Alert types
|Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Radio
|No
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Messaging
|Browser
|HTML5
|Java
|No
|Additional Features
|Battery
|Li-Ion 3110 mAh, non-removable (11.91 Wh)
|Battery life
|Talk time
|Video Playback
|Misc
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, and White
|Price
|INR
|Rs 28,999.00
