Tecno is set to expand its mid-range lineup with the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G launch in India on February 13, showcasing a futuristic Space 2.0 curved design and an ultra-slim 7.4mm body. On February 13, 2021, at 12 PM IST, Tecno will introduce the Pova Curve 2 5G in India, an upgrade of the 2025 Pova Curve 5G, with a thinner profile and a more futuristic update. It has three colours with a high end space-themed appearance teased through the Flipkart microsite adopting Space 2.0 design-curved back with matte finish with a thinness of 7.4mm and a length less than 200g.

Advertisment

Tecno Pova Curve 2 specifications

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 specifications include a curved 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits, making it ideal for gaming and streaming. Projected rear curved AMOLED LTPS 1.5K (1224x2720) resolution, 144Hz refresh, and 4.5K nits brightness make immersive gaming/streaming with ultra-thin bezels. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7100 (6nm octa-core up to 2.6GHz, Mali-G610 graphics), can multitask and run casual games comfortably with 8/128GB to 12/256GB RAM (expandable). Android 16 with HIOS 16 is AI noise cancellation and optimisation. Powering the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, part of the official Tecno Pova Curve 2 specifications aimed at smooth multitasking and efficient 5G performance.

Tecno Pova Curve 2: Camera and battery

Cameras have triple rear in a pill configuration: 50MP primary + secondary (probably 2MP depth/macro) + LED flash, and 13MP frontier with 4K capability suitable for everyday photos/videos. One of the biggest highlights is the massive Tecno Pova Curve 2 battery, rated at up to 8000mAh with 45W fast charging support for two-day usage. The best part is the 8000 mAh battery (up to 7750 mAh according to leaks) and 45W fast charging, which guarantees a 2-day reserve and up to 82% efficiency in playing music. Additional features: stereo Dolby Atmos speakers, IP64, in display fingerprint, NFC/IR blaster.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G: Expected specifications

Feature Specification Launch Date February 13, 2026 (12 PM IST) Price (Expected) Rs15,000 - Rs20,000 (8/128GB base ~₹15,999) Display 6.78-inch curved AMOLED LTPS, 1.5K (1224x2720), 144Hz, up to 4,500 nits Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7100 (6nm octa-core, up to 2.6GHz, Mali-G610 GPU) RAM/Storage 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB (expandable via microSD) Rear Camera Triple: 50MP main + 2MP depth/macro + LED flash (pill-shaped module) Front Camera 13MP (4K video support) Battery ~8,000mAh (7,750mAh confirmed leaks), 45W fast charging Design Space 2.0, 7.4mm thin, ~194g, curved rear matte finish, 3 colors Software Android 16 + HIOS 16 (AI noise cancellation) Audio Stereo Dolby Atmos speakers Connectivity 5G, NFC, IR blaster, IP64 dust/water resistance Security In-display fingerprint sensor Availability Flipkart exclusive + offline retail stores

Advertisment

Tecno Pova Curve 2 price in India

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 price in India is expected to fall between Rs15,000 and Rs20,000, placing it in the competitive budget 5G segment. At Rs15,000-Rs20,000 (as with predecessor: Rs15,999-Rs16,999) anticipate Flipkart exclusivity and offline sales. As teased on the Flipkart microsite, the Tecno Pova Curve 2 Flipkart launch is likely to be exclusive during the initial sale phase. Launch will sign-off final details/pricing--battery-lovers will love it when it has slim 5G curves at less than Rs20k. With its curved AMOLED panel, slim body and large battery, the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G is shaping up to be one of the most stylish budget phones of 2026.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.