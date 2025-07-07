TECNO Pova 7 5G Series_ Ella AI chatbot with multilingual smart features

TECNO has finally introduced the recently released Pova 7 5G and Pova 7 Pro 5G smartphones in India. The new smart will aim to not only shine in the mid-range sphere because of its gamer-inspired Delta Light interface but also because of its new Ella AI Chatbot feature which will supposedly change the way Indian customers relate to their phones and this is what will help them to stand out in the mid-budget sector. Read further to know all details about the TECNO Pova 7 5G series.

TECNO Pova 7 5G Series: A multilingual smart assistant for India

One of the key features of TECNO Pova 7 5G series is the inclusion of the Ella AI Chatbot. Ella is designed to be super convenient and helpful to customers based in India as it, unlike other voice assistants, is developed to work with many languages that natives speak (Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, etc.). Using Ella, users are able to:

Control their phone with voice commands

Translate and summarise text or calls in real time

Access AI-powered tools for writing, erasing, and editing images

Get intelligent suggestions based on screen content

Manage daily tasks, set reminders, and generate content on the go

With its multilanguage support and capability of managing the common routine, live translations, and even call summaries, Ella is a real productivity hack, particularly to those who want to communicate in their native language, or who would want fast and intelligent but no-switch apps.

TECNO Pova 7 5G Series: Specifications

Feature TECNO Pova 7 5G TECNO Pova 7 Pro 5G Display 6.78" FHD+ LCD, 144Hz, 900 nits HBM 6.78" 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz, 4500 nits, Gorilla Glass 7i Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate (4nm) MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate (4nm) RAM/Storage 8GB LPDDR4X, 128/256GB UFS 2.2 8GB LPDDR5, 128/256GB UFS 2.2 Rear Camera 50MP main + secondary sensor, 4K video 64MP Sony IMX682 + 8MP ultra-wide, 4K video Front Camera 13MP, 4K video 13MP, 4K video Battery 6,000mAh, 45W fast charging 6,000mAh, 45W fast charging, 30W wireless OS Android 15, HiOS 15 Android 15, HiOS 15 AI Features Ella AI, AI Call Assistant, AI Voiceprint Noise Suppression, AI Writing, AI Eraser, AI Portrait, Circle to Search Other Features Delta Light Interface (104 Mini LEDs), IP64, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Side fingerprint Colours Magic Silver, Oasis Green, Geek Black Dynamic Grey, Neon Cyan, Geek Black Price (India) Rs14,999 (8+128GB), Rs15,999 (8+256GB) Rs18,999 (8+128GB), Rs19,999 (8+256GB) Availability Flipkart from July 10 Flipkart from July 10

TECNO Pova 7 5G Series: How Ella AI chatbot benefits Indian users

The Ella AI Chatbot is much beneficial to the Indian users because its multilingual features enable it to comprehend and speak various Indian languages, and hence, the higher smart features are accessible to all using the product and narrowing the digital divide. It increases the effectiveness of working anywhere through features such as live translation, call automatic summary, AI composition, and image editing to the extent that users are able to ensure saving time and working faster. Ella can as well provide customized help by growing to provide user preference and context-aware recommendations as well as hands-free controlling over common activities. Its artificial intelligence-based communication features such as AI Call Assistant, Voiceprint Noise Suppression, provide better and easy connection despite a noisy background. Moreover, there are smart content creation tools, such as AI Eraser, AI Portrait, and AI Writing, which allow creating, editing, and distributing the content with even more creativity and convenience.

Conclusion

As it unveils the new TECNO Pova 7 5G product line and the Ella AI Chatbot, TECNO is even more appealing to those customers who no longer set their sights on hardware, but on a smarter and more intuitive smartphone experience in their native language. With its potent specs, the new lighting pattern, and the intelligent abilities, the Pova 7 5G series proves to be a fierce competitor in the sub-20,000 scale, particularly to Indian customers who want costs, style, and state-of-the-art technological features.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.