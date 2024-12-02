Top Upcoming Smartphone Launches in December 2024

As December unfolds, the smartphone market is set to witness several exciting launches. From flagship innovations to foldable devices, here’s a detailed look at the most anticipated smartphone releases this month.

1. OnePlus 13

OnePlus has traditionally launched its flagship number series in January, but this year, the brand appears to be moving its timeline forward, with the OnePlus 13 expected to debut in India this December. Alongside the flagship, OnePlus could also unveil the OnePlus 13R and the OnePlus Watch 3.

The OnePlus 13 is rumored to feature a 6.82-inch BOE X2 2K+ AMOLED display with a stunning peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The phone is expected to include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and certifications for IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the device is likely to come with a 6,000mAh battery, offering 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging with magnetic compatibility.

For photography enthusiasts, the phone is rumored to feature a triple-camera setup, including a Sony LYT808 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens. The front-facing camera is expected to be a 32MP Sony IMX612 sensor, perfect for selfies and video calls.

2. iQOO 13

The iQOO 13 is confirmed to launch in India on December 3, equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The phone has already made waves with its impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of over 3 million.

The device could feature a 6.82-inch 2K+ 144Hz BOE Q10 LTPO AMOLED display, offering a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and a variable refresh rate.

For power, the iQOO 13 comes with a 6,000mAh battery, supporting 120W wired fast charging. It also boasts IP68 and IP69 ratings for enhanced durability.

On the camera front, the phone is rumored to include a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP 3x telephoto lens. For selfies, a 32MP front-facing shooter is expected.

3. Vivo X200 Series

Vivo is preparing to launch its premium X200 series, though an official date is yet to be announced. The company’s aggressive marketing campaigns suggest a December debut is highly likely.

The Vivo X200 may come equipped with the MediaTek 9400 processor, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

For cameras, the X200 could feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 telemacro sensor with 3x zoom, while the X200 Pro may offer a 200MP Samsung HP9 telemacro sensor with 3.7x optical zoom. Both models are expected to include a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 32MP front camera.

4. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 & Tecno Phantom V Flip 2

Tecno is all set to expand its foldable lineup with the Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2. These devices are expected to launch in India next month, offering premium features at competitive prices.

The Phantom V Flip 2 could be a rebranded version of the Infinix Zero Flip, featuring a 6.9-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED main display and a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover screen. It may house a 4,720mAh battery with 70W fast charging support and be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor.

Meanwhile, the Phantom V Fold 2 is rumored to include a 7.85-inch LTPO AMOLED inner display and a 6.42-inch external display, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor. For photography, the device could offer a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP 2x zoom portrait lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera, along with dual 32MP front-facing sensors.

5. Poco F7

Poco might soon unveil its much-anticipated F7, which recently appeared on the BIS certification website under model number 2412DPC0AI. While specifications are under wraps, the Poco F series is known for its high performance at aggressive pricing, making the F7 one to watch.

