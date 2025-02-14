Users have to wait another year as OnePlus Open 2 will not launch in 2025

OnePlus has now confirmed that fans must wait a little longer for the Open 2. Meanwhile, the company assured fans that it was not giving up on the foldable segment altogether. OnePlus confirmed that the decision to skip a foldable in 2025 has been Oppo-driven.

OnePlus Open 2 has been in discussions for a while now with leaks indicating that the launch can happen soon. But it appears all that was just rumors. The Chinese smartphone giant has now confirmed that fans will have to wait a little longer as the OnePlus Open 2 will not be coming in 2025.

Why OnePlus is not releasing Open 2 in 2025?

In a recent community update, OnePlus confirmed that it has decided to skip a foldable launch this year. Meanwhile, the company assured fans that it was not giving up on the foldable segment altogether.

The news comes after the success of the OnePlus Open, which was released in 2023 as the brand's first foldable phone. OnePlus later released the Open Apex variant in 2024. For strategic reasons, OnePlus has decided to postpone its next foldable drop for this year.

OnePlus has confirmed that the Oppo-led move has been to skip a foldable in 2025. The latter is all set to launch the Oppo Find N5 on February 20. And since Oppo is dominating the foldable space this year, OnePlus has also chosen to shift its timeline in the same direction.

The company stated, "While this might come as a surprise, we believe this is the right path for us at this moment. As Oppo takes the lead in the foldable space with the Find N5, we're dedicated to creating products that will redefine several categories and deliver you experiences that are as innovative and exciting as ever."

OnePlus Open 2 Key Features (Expected)

There is no launch schedule announced yet, but the OnePlus Open 2 is all set to borrow aspects from the Oppo Find N5. Oppo's next foldable can be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and features a 5,600mAh battery. It will also feature a titanium frame and a slim 9.2mm folded design.