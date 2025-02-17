Vivo T4x 5g Launch soon: A budget phone with 6500mAh battery under Rs 15000

Vivo T4x is expected to go on sale in India as evidenced by its recent appearance on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. The smartphone is expected to go on sale in March. As per a recent report, the smartphone will be launched for under Rs 15,000 too.

The next Vivo phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, a mid-tier chipset known for its high performance. A 120 Hz refresh rate display screen could also be part of the Vivo T4x. Replacing the Vivo T3x 5G, which recently received a price cut this year, will be the Vivo phone. Besides, the Vivo T4x 5G is anticipated to boast a massive 6,500mAh battery.

Vivo T4x 5g Key Features

The Vivo T4x phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimension 7300 SoC, as per reports by MySmartPrice. Based on the report, its AnTuTu score crossed 7,28,000. The same publication had already reported that there would be a 6,500mAh battery in the new Vivo phone. The phone is expected to come at a price lower than Rs 15,000 when launched in India.

On the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, the Vivo T4x was recently seen. Smartphones launched in India are awarded this certification. Here, it was revealed that the so-called low-cost phone would be coming to India soon. Here, the Vivo T4x was given the model number V2437. However, this certification did not reveal the phone's features and capabilities.

Vivo T3x 5g in comparison with Vivo T4x 5g

The Vivo T3x 5G will be succeeded by the Vivo T4x 5G, as we mentioned earlier. The 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of this phone was initially available for Rs 13,499 at launch. But the price was reduced to Rs 12,499 last month. Besides, the price of different configurations was reduced.

The Vivo T3x 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC. A 6.72-inch IPS LCD display comes with the device. It has FHD + resolution. The refresh rate of the phone is 120 Hz. The brightness, when at its highest, is 1000 nits. Two cameras and a 50MP primary sensor feature on the phone. The device comes with the likes of a 44W charger and a 6000mAh battery.

