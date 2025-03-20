The Vivo V40e 5G and OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G are mid-range smartphones with impressive features catering to different user needs. If you are looking for a mid-range 5G smartphone, the Vivo V40e 5G and OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G are two solid choices. The Reno 12 Pro 5G and V40e 5G are made for customers looking for high-end features at a reasonable cost. Both gadgets have sleek designs, strong cameras, and quick charging, but they vary in terms of battery life, screen brightness, and camera functionality. Oppo Mobile vs Vivo Mobile are the most looked for comparisons. Let's compare Vivo V40e 5G Vs. OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G so that by the end of the article you can make a perfect choice.

Vivo V40e 5G Vs. OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G: Design and Display

Vivo V40e 5G: It features a sleek design with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and gaming.

OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G: This phone also has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display but with Quad Micro-Curve edges, making it more premium-looking. It also supports a high refresh rate for smoother performance.

Oppo Mobile vs Vivo Mobile:

If you prefer a flat display, go for Vivo V40e. If you like curved screens for a more premium feel, OPPO Reno 12 Pro is better.

Performance: Vivo V40e 5G Vs. OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G

Vivo V40e 5G: Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, it delivers decent performance for everyday use and casual gaming.

OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G: Uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset, which offers better energy efficiency and slightly stronger overall performance.

OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G wins in performance, making it a better choice for gaming and heavy tasks.

Is the Camera of Vivo V40e 5G better than OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G?

Vivo V40e 5G : Features a 50MP main camera, along with an ultra-wide and a depth sensor for better portrait shots.

OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G: Has a high-resolution camera setup, including a telephoto lens, which enhances zoom photography and portrait shots.

Oppo Mobile vs Vivo Mobile: If you want better zoom and portraits, OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G is the better choice. Vivo V40e still takes great photos for everyday use.

Battery and Charging

Vivo V40e 5G: 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G: Around 5,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, meaning it charges much faster.

Oppo Mobile vs Vivo Mobile:

OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G has a good battery charging speed as compared to Vivo V40e. If you are looking for fast charging, Reno 12 Pro is your phone. The Vivo V40e also offers long battery life if you would like to compromise on fast charging.

Price and Final Thoughts

Vivo V40e 5G is expected to be priced around ₹27,000. Whereas, the OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G is priced at ₹29,800. The price point is almost similar. You can further get the phones at lower prices during discounts.

Oppo Mobile vs Vivo Mobile: Reno 12 Pro 5G and V40e 5G

Category Vivo V40e 5G OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G Design & Display Sleek design with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, supports 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. Premium design with Quad Micro-Curve edges on a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, also supports 120Hz refresh rate for smoother performance. Display Preference Flat display ideal for users who prefer a traditional screen. Curved screen for a more premium feel. Performance Powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, delivers decent performance for everyday use and casual gaming. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset, offers better energy efficiency and stronger overall performance for gaming and heavy tasks. Winner in Performance Suitable for moderate users but not ideal for heavy gaming. Wins in performance, making it better for gaming and multitasking. Camera Setup Features a 50MP main camera, ultra-wide lens, and depth sensor for better portrait shots. High-resolution camera setup with a telephoto lens, enhancing zoom photography and portrait shots. Camera Preference Ideal for everyday photography needs with good quality images. Better choice for zoom and professional-grade portraits. Battery & Charging Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 44W fast charging. Comes with a similar-sized 5,000mAh battery, but supports faster 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Charging Speed Winner Offers long battery life but slower charging compared to Reno 12 Pro. Faster charging speed makes it more convenient for users needing quick recharges. Price Expected price: ₹27,000 Price: ₹29,800 Value for Money More affordable option with good features at a lower price point. Slightly higher price but offers premium features like curved design and better performance.

Oppo Mobile vs Vivo Mobile: Which One Should You Buy?

Choosing the right phone totally depends on your needs. Now Vivo V40e 5G is a good choice if you want a budget-friendly, well-balanced phone with a good display and long battery life. Whereas the OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G is a great choice if you prefer a premium curved design, faster charging, and better camera features. As per our view both phones are great options. But the OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G offers more premium features for a slightly higher price.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.