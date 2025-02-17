Vivo V50 with slimmest body, 50-MP front camera launches in India

Vivo V50 is introduced in India. The phone features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. It features two 50-megapixel cameras at the back and a 50-megapixel front camera.

Vivo V50 Unique Features

The phone is said to achieve IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and splash resistance and has a 7.39mm thin design. It is claimed to be the thinnest phone in the category. The device comes with a number of AI features Circle to Search, Transcript Assist, Live Call Translation and many more.

Price of Vivo V50 in India, Availability

Vivo V50 price in India begins at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB models are priced at Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 40,999, respectively. It will go on sale in the nation through Flipkart, Amazon and the Vivo India e-store from February 25. Pre-booking for the phone is live right now.

Customers can purchase the Vivo TWS 3e at a discounted price of Rs. 1,499 rather than Rs. 1,899 in conjunction with the purchase of the Vivo V50. The phone is available in colour variants of Rose Red, Starry Blue, and Titanium Grey.

Vivo V50 Specifications

The Vivo V50 features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED screen with a maximum of 120Hz refresh, 4,500 nits of peak local brightness, and 387ppi pixel density.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC powers the phone, along with a maximum of 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a maximum of 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It comes with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15.

In optics, Vivo V50 holds a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.88 aperture and optical image stabilisation support along with a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor with an f/2.0 aperture at the rear.

The front camera features a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for video calls and selfies. Zeiss collaboration comes on the phone.

The phone also receives Vivo's Aura Light feature and is equipped with AI-powered photo editing features such as Erase 2.0 and Light Portrait 2.0. It receives other AI features such as Circle to Search, Transcript Assist, and Live Call Translation.

