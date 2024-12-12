Vivo X200 Pro launched in India with 200 MP ZEISS Telephoto Lens

Vivo has officially unveiled the X200 series smartphones in India, comprising the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro. This latest series is the successor to the X100 lineup, which was introduced earlier in January this year. Continuing its longstanding collaboration with ZEISS, Vivo has integrated advanced imaging technology into its flagship devices.

Advertisment

Vivo X200 and X200 Pro Specifications

Powerful Performance and Advanced Software

Both the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, the same chipset featured in the Oppo Find X8 series. They run on Android 15, customized with Vivo's Funtouch OS 15, offering a seamless and user-friendly experience. These devices come with configurations of up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for media and apps.

Advertisment

Displays and Durability

The Vivo X200 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and an impressive 4,500 nits of peak brightness, making it one of the brightest screens available. Both models support Dolby Vision and are shielded by Armor Glass for enhanced durability. Meanwhile, the Vivo X200 features a slightly smaller 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with similar specifications for refresh rate and brightness.

To add to their resilience, both models come with IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering protection against water and dust.

Advertisment

Battery and Charging

Battery performance has been a focus of the X200 series. The Vivo X200 is equipped with a 5,800 mAh battery, while the Vivo X200 Pro gets an even larger 6,000 mAh cell. Both devices support 90 W fast charging, and a compatible charger is included in the box, ensuring quick and efficient power replenishment.

Reasons to buy Vivo X200 series

Advertisment

Imaging Technology

Camera capabilities are a standout feature of the X200 series. The Vivo X200 is equipped with a triple 50 MP rear camera system, comprising a 50 MP main sensor, a 50 MP telephoto lens, and a 50 MP ultrawide camera. It also features a 32 MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo X200 Pro raises the bar with a 200 MP ZEISS APO telephoto lens, paired with a 50 MP main camera and a 50 MP ultrawide sensor, delivering exceptional image quality. Like its sibling, it also includes a 32 MP front camera.

Advertisment

Pricing and Availability

The Vivo X200 is priced at Rs 65,999, offering a premium experience at a competitive rate. For those seeking top-tier features, the Vivo X200 Pro starts at ₹94,999, positioning itself as a flagship contender in the market.

With powerful hardware, advanced imaging capabilities, and sleek designs, the Vivo X200 series continues to solidify Vivo's place as a leader in smartphone innovation.

Advertisment

Also read: Xbox Series S Console and Wireless Controller Price Slashed-Play GTA 6