Xbox Series S Console and Wireless Controller Price Slashed-Play GTA 6

Xbox Series S console has been in the news lately because it has been announced as one of the consoles that would be supporting the highly anticipated game GTA 6. A lot of discussion has been going around the web and the skeptics believe that GTA 6 performance would be compromised on Xbox Series X/S consoles. Though the other school of thought believes that Rockstar Games would develop GTA 6 with specs that would help in optimizing its performance on Xbox S Series consoles also. Anyways, the game has been officially announced to work on PS5 and Xbox Series S consoles, and let’s leave it to Rockstar Games to optimize its performance on the two supported consoles. The bigger news is that this holiday season you can actually play your favorite games on Xbox Series S console as the prices for the Xbox Series S Consoles and Xbox Series X/S Wireless controller have been slashed on Amazon.

Technical Specs of Xbox Series S Consoles

Hard Disk - 512GB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD

- 512GB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD RAM - 10GB GDDR6 RAM

- 10GB GDDR6 RAM Processor - Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz

- Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz Graphics- Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 20 CUs @ 1.565GHz

Xbox Series S Prices Slashed on Amazon- Get it for Rs. 35,990

The actual retail price of Xbox Series S console is Rs. 39,990, but with the discount on Amazon, you can get the console for Rs. 35,990 (10% off).

Get the Xbox Series S Console on Amazon for Rs. 35,990.

Xbox Series S System- Starter Bundle (Xbox Series S console + Xbox Game Pass for 3 months)

The actual retail price of the starter bundle is Rs. 39,990, but now you can get it for Rs. 37,990 (5% discount)

Microsoft X/S Wireless Controller

Get it for Rs. 5299 on Amazon (12 % Off)

These deals will stay on Amazon for a limited time, and if you really want to play GTA 6 with an Xbox console in 2025, then it is the right time to purchase it. Xbox Series S console will support GTA 6 as it has been announced officially by Rockstar Games, and this is the right time for you to get the console at a discounted price.

