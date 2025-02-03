Vivo X200 Pro Mini: Best Budget 5G Smartphone of 2025?

The Vivo X200 Pro Mini is going to be launched in India. It is expected to be between April and June, the second quarter of this year 2025. Vivo is coming up with a mini version smartphone. Customers are eagerly waiting for the Vivo X200 Pro Mini. Vivo smartphones are worth every penny. If you are looking for a small compact mini phone version, Vivo X200 Pro Mini is all set to rule the Indian smartphone market. Read further to know all details about the upcoming phone from Vivo, and also know why you should consider buying this phone.

Advertisment



Vivo X200 Pro Mini: Launch Date

According to the report (via GSMArena), the Vivo X200 Pro Mini will be launched in India by Q2 2025. The smartphone might launch in the nation between April and June if this rumor is true. This compact mini smartphone was first unveiled in China along with the X200 and X200 Pro models back in October 2024. While the other two models have already been launched internationally, the X200 Pro Mini has been exclusive to the Chinese market until now.



Expected Vivo X200 Pro Mini Specifications

Advertisment

The 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED screen of the Vivo X200 Pro Mini variant, which was introduced in China, has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. It has a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400 CPU, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The phone is running Android 15 with OriginOS 5 installed; in other regions, Funtouch OS 15 may be included. The Vivo X200 Pro Mini boasts a triple 50-megapixel camera combination for images and movies. This includes a periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, an ultrawide camera with a 119-degree field of view, and a primary camera with OIS. On the front of it is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Besides having a USB Type-C port, the phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and GPS capabilities. It has a 5,700mAh silicon carbon battery that can be charged at 90W (wired) or 30W (wireless). In addition to its IP68+IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, the Vivo X200 Pro Mini features an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric verification.

What to Expect From The Vivo X200 Pro Mini?

Advertisment

It has a 50 MP primary camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50 MP telephoto lens with a 100x digital zoom. So this makes the Vivo X200 Pro Mini's triple camera configuration. This camera will help users to take beautiful pictures from a variety of distances. With all distances we also mean far-off ones that are usually difficult for smartphones. It is perfect for photography enthusiasts because of its adaptability.

You may expect bright colors and fluid scrolling. The phone has a 6.31-inch AMOLED display, which has a resolution of 2640 x 1216 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This display is expected to be ideal for daily use, gaming, and streaming.

You may expect long-lasting use throughout the day. The Vivo X200 Pro Mini has a large 5,700 mAh battery in spite of its mini size. It also supports 90W rapid charging. You can expect reduced downtime as users can recharge their devices quickly and effectively.

It has an IP69 rating. Users that lead busy lifestyles or work in demanding locations can benefit from the phone's IP69 rating. You may expect it to be resistant to dust and water.

Here are the specifications of the Vivo X200 Pro Mini

Advertisment