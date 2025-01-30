Vivo Y75 (2022): Things You Should Know Before Buying the Camera Phone

The Vivo Y75 (2022) was launched on May 20, 2022. It is a mid-range smartphone with a stylish design. The phone gives solid performance, and has impressive camera capabilities. Moreover it is an affordable option as the price of the Vivo Y75 (2022) is low. The Y75 has been designed with a focus on delivering a good user experience. So for anyone seeking a good and reliable device without compromising on main features, Vivo Y75 (2022) is an attractive choice. Read further to know about the best feature of the phone along with its pros and cons.

Advertisment

Best feature of Vivo Y75 (2022)

It has the 44 MP front camera of the Vivo Y75 (2022) and it is one of its best features. One of the main features of the Vivo Y75 smartphone is its 44-megapixel front-facing camera, which supports autofocus. It enables users to take beautiful selfies with amazing clarity and detail. It is a perfect choice for content makers and social media enthusiasts. The Vivo Y-series smartphone has a variety of camera settings, including ultra-wide, night, super macro, portrait, live photo, and bokeh, in terms of image processing and software.A 4,050mAh battery powers the Vivo Y75, and it supports 44W flash charging using a charger that comes with the device.

Advertisment

Why Some Users May Not Like Vivo Y75 (2022)

Despite all the strengths of Vivo Y75 (2022), some users might not like it as much because its MediaTek processor cannot deliver high-performance gaming or multitasking. Another thing is that the software experience is not as refined as some other competitors, so users might have some concerns over the fluidity of the user interface and future updates.

Advertisment

Vivo Y75 (2022): Specifications

It has a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixel) AMOLED display of the mid-range dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y75 smartphone. A MediaTek Helio G96 4G SoC and 8GB of RAM. This may be increased to 4GB by using unused storage—powering the smartphone's internal components. Additionally, the smartphone has 128GB of internal storage. It can be expanded with a microSD card. When it comes to taking pictures and videos, the Vivo Y-series smartphone has three cameras in addition to an LED flash on the back. It has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens, it has a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens.

Advertisment

Pros:

It has a great camera quality. The sharp front camera is good for selfies and video calls.

It has an AMOLED display. That brings wonderful colors for a rich viewing experience.

The design of the phone is slim and sleek. It is portable and easy to hold around.

It has a good battery life with support for fast charging.

Advertisment

Cons: