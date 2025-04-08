Vivo X200 Ultra and X200s: Launching Alongside Tablets and Smartwatch

Vivo is ready to host an entertaining event on April 21, 2025 at 7 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) in China. During this event, Vivo will launch some much awaited products such as Vivo X200 Ultra and X200s smartphones, Vivo Pad 5 Pro and Pad SE tablets, and new VivoWatch 5 smartwatch. These new products will come with powerful features and stylish designs and Vivo’s aim is to stay on top in technology and innovation. Now read further to know more about the gadgets that will be launched with the Vivo X200 Ultra and X200s.

Vivo X200 Ultra: A Flagship Powerhouse

The Vivo X200 Ultra is going to be a groundbreaking smartphone with premium design, advanced camera systems and powerful hardware. What makes it unique is:

Design

Vivo X200 Ultra has a splicing textured finish on the back with a beautiful glass back and a large circular rear camera module.

Images leaked also show color options such as silver and red, and give its premium design some elegance.

It is expected to have IP68 and IP69 ratings, which means it is dust and water resistant.

Display

The 6.82 inch 2K LTPO BOE micro quad curved display ensures vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling with its high refresh rate.

Camera System

The phone is equipped with:

A 200MP periscope telephoto camera for exceptional zoom capabilities.

A dedicated camera button for quick access to photography features.

Vivo’s V3+ and VS1 chipsets are said to provide better image processing.

Performance

The X200 Ultra is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC offering the best gaming, multitasking and AI driven tasks.

With a 6,000mAh battery and 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support, it will last for hours.

Vivo X200s: Affordable Yet Powerful

While the Vivo X200s doesn’t come with the best of the best features, it’s still a more budget friendly option that still provides impressive features.

Design

Black, lavender, mint blue and white will be available in vibrant color options for the X200s.

The design is sleek and has a flat edged frame.

Display

The phone has a smaller but sharp 6.67 inch 1.5K LTPS display with crisp visuals.

Camera System

It includes a triple-camera setup:

A periscope telephoto shooter for detailed zoom photography.

While it is slightly toned down from the Ultra variant, it still provides excellent photo quality.

Performance

It has a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset that powers its performance for everyday tasks.

It runs on Android 15-based OriginOS 5, like the Ultra model.

Other Devices: Tablets and Smartwatch

Alongside the smartphones, Vivo will also launch new tablets and a smartwatch:

Vivo Pad 5 Pro

Features an Ultra-HD "original color" screen with eye protection.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC.

Vivo Pad SE

Comes with a larger 12.3-inch display, ideal for productivity and entertainment.

Vivo Watch 5

Runs on BlueOS and offers up to an impressive 22 days of battery life.

Weighing just about 32g, it promises comfort and durability.

Conclusion

If Vivo X200 Ultra turns out to be one of the most advanced flagship smartphones in 2025, it will come packed with a high resolution display, powerful cameras and powerful performance. On the other hand, the Vivo X200s targets the users who want premium features at a more affordable price. Vivo’s upcoming launch event also shows its intention to build out a versatile ecosystem of devices with tablets like the Pad 5 Pro and Pad SE and smartwatch like the Watch 5.

Vivo’s April event has both flagship power and budget friendly innovation to fit the needs of all!



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.