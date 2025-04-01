X200 Ultra Camera: What’s New in the Vivo Phone?

Vivo X200 Ultra is going to be one of the most exciting mobile phones of 2025 with big upgrades in photography and performance. The Vivo Ultra’s main highlight is its advanced camera system with a dedicated camera control button, 1 inch main sensor and AI powered photography and videography. There are so many leaks around the mobile phones camera. Vivo phones are loved by Indian consumers. Let’s read further to know more new camera details about the Vivo X200 Ultra and how it is different from the previous model X100 Ultra. Here is more information about the Vivo Ultra Phone.

Advertisment

What's New About the x200 ultra Camera?

According to rumors, the Vivo X200 Ultra will come with a very advanced triple rear camera setup:​

50-Megapixel Main Sensor:

Advertisment

Equipped with a large aperture and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for superior low-light performance.​

50-Megapixel Ultra-Wide LENS:

The SOFI lens makes use of Sony’s LYT-818 sensor and brings about more light capture and image quality.​

Advertisment

200 Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera:

This mobile phone is expected to use Samsung's ISOCELL HP9 sensor, which makes for very fine in terms of far away clicks from the phone due to high density and low pixel pitch.​

The device is also said to be able to record 4K video at 120 frames per second across all lenses for high quality video capture.

Advertisment

How Is Vivo X200 Ultra Different from the Previous Phone?

Notably, with the X200 Ultra, it actually brings quite a few enhancements over its predecessor, the Vivo X100 Ultra. These enhancements in the x200 ultra include:

The camera is upgraded from the X100 Ultra’s smaller sensor to a larger 1/1.28 inch sensor on the X200 Ultra.

Improved Video Capabilities: The new model records in 4K at 120fps on all cameras (up from 1080p at 240fps on all cameras) Note that all cameras in the Dimension range start at 720p, so there’s no option to record in 4K on any of the cameras in this range. ​

Improvements to camera island design make the camera island sleeker giving it a better appearance than in the previous model. ​

Advertisment

Why Consider Buying the Vivo X200 Ultra?

For several reasons, the Vivo X200 Ultra is unique in the mobile phone market:

Ideal for photography enthusiasts looking to shoot high definition images and with versatile shooting options, this camera features Advanced Camera System.​

Record 4K videos at 120fps: This is suitable for content creators and videographers as it is able to record 4K videos at 120fps.​

It has a 6,000mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, which means it will last longer with quick recharge times. ​

Advertisment

Leaks and Sources: Vivo X200 Ultra

Through various leaks, we have got information about the Vivo X200 Ultra:​

Through tweets to Weibo, Digital Chat Station revealed the specs for the camera including that the main and ultra wide cameras will use Sony's LYT 818 sensor while the custom Samsung HP9 sensor will be used for the 200MP periscope telephoto camera.

The device was reported to have video recording capabilities and Vivo's self developed imaging chip by Gizmochina.

Advertisment

Leaks further suggest that the X200 Ultra will release with periscope zoom, 8K video recording, and better low light photography, which will go on to make it a dream AMOLED, photography, and content creation device. Apart from powerful processor, sleek design and cutting edge technology, the Vivo X200 Ultra seems set to become a must have if you are a person seeking new smartphone innovation. Keeping leaks in mind, it is best to wait for official announcements from Vivo regarding confirmed details. Vivo’s official announcement stated that the Vivo X200 Ultra will be available in April 2025. The date of this release is not yet announced, but there is a lot of excitement about this upcoming release.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.