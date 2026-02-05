Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 Max tipped to launch after Spring Festival with dual 200MP cameras

Vivo is preparing to expand its Vivo X300 series with two premium models, the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 Max, following the launch of the X300 and X300 Pro in India. Vivo is also said to be gearing up to add two new high-end models to its flagship X300 line of products, including the X300 Ultra and X300 Max, after the standard X300 and X300 Pro were released successfully in India and were introduced in December 2025. As noted by highly known tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, both phones should enter China following the Chinese Spring Festival that ends on March 3, 2026, implying their launch in mid-to-late March.

Advertisment

Vivo X300 Ultra launch: Network certifications confirm imminent launch

According to leaks, the Vivo X300 Ultra launch is expected in mid-to-late March 2026, starting with a Vivo X300 Ultra China launch soon after the Spring Festival. The alleged devices already passed through great regulatory hurdles. Two V2547A and V2547DA model smart phones are reported to have been certified in China in respect to network access. There is also a third variant with model number V2548A that is rumored to have BeiDou satellite connectivity, which will also make it a high-end product with hi-tech communication functions. The three models will also support the N79 network band and will improve connections in 5G in certain areas.

Vivo X300 Ultra specifications

Early Vivo X300 Ultra specifications point to a flagship-grade display, massive battery, and next-generation Snapdragon processor. The Vivo X300 Ultra, according to various authoritative leaks, will be an apparent camera improvement on the current models.

The most striking part of the Vivo X300 Ultra camera leaks is the rumoured Vivo dual 200MP camera system, making it the first smartphone with two 200MP sensors. The phone should have a groundbreaking triple rear camera system led by two 200MP sensors, one of them being a 200MP Sony IMX09E with a huge 1/1.12-inch sensor and another being the 200MP Samsung HPB periscope known as a telephoto lens. This would make X300 Ultra to be the first smartphone in the world to have two 200MP cameras. This will be equipped with a huge 50MP Sony LYT-828 ultrawide camera with a sensor of 1/1.28-inch that is bigger than the primary camera of most modern flagships.

Advertisment

Powering the device is expected to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, built on a 3nm process for improved efficiency and AI performance. The X300 Ultra is expected to have a 6.82 inch 2K BOE LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate and will supposedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset on a 3nm process.

The Vivo X300 Ultra battery is tipped to be a massive 7,000mAh unit with support for 100W fast charging. The latest 3C certification showed it supports 100W fast wired charging, and has an enormous 7,000mAh battery-compared to the X200 Ultra that has a 6,000mAh battery which is very large.

Competitive timing

With these upgrades, the Vivo X300 Ultra is shaping up to be a serious contender for the Vivo flagship phone 2026 title. It is interesting to note that the release date of Vivo coincides with Oppo proposing to reveal Find X9s Pro and Find X9 Ultra in a similar time frame, which would establish a head-on clash in flagship cameras on the Chinese market. The timing sets up a direct Vivo X300 Ultra vs Oppo Find X9 Ultra battle in China’s premium smartphone market. Although Vivo has not officially announced the X300 Ultra or X300 Max, the regulatory certifications give reason to believe that an announcement will happen very soon.

Advertisment



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.