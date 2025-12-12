Vivo X300 Ultra_ Know about all leaks and certifications

Vivo X300 Ultra has now been certified with 3C in China. Through the certification listing, besides the confirmation of its launch in China, the fast charge capability of this new device has been unveiled as well. Although the listing does not disclose anything regarding the battery capacity of the latest Vivo phone, Vivo X300 Ultra, it does give us a clue what the phone is going to be in terms of charging. The Vivo X300 Ultra will be the third model in the Vivo X300 range that already covers the regular model Vivo X300 as well as the Vivo X300 Pro. The update is discussed below.

Advertisment

3C certification and charging specs

Vivo X300 Ultra has been listed in China Compulsory Certification (3C) site with model number V2536A and certificate number 2025011606831122. Although it has not described the battery capacity in the listing, it has verified that the device is compatible with a charger capable of up to 100W wired charging. This is a big improvement to the Vivo X200 Ultra that provides 90W wired charging. The Vivo X300 Ultra will be the third phone to be added to the Vivo X300 series along with the normal X300 and X300 Pro.

Specifications and features

The Vivo X300 Ultra will have the newest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset that will guarantee the highest performance in gaming and multi-tasking. It is also said to have a 6.8-inch display with 2K from BOE capable of 120Hz to reduce flicker and high-frequency PWM to bring the screen to life brightly and comfortably. The phone is reported to come with a triple set up of rear cameras whereby there are two 200-megapixel sensors and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera which promises to give the phone a great photographic power.

Battery and additional features

Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to be loaded with a 7,000mAh battery that will guarantee extensive usage to heavy users. It should also have a third generation 3-dimensional ultrasonic fingerprint sensor which will increase the level of security and convenience. The gadget will probably be released in the first quarter of 2026, after the latest introduction of the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro in India.

Advertisment

Vivo X300 Series in India

Vivo X300 and X300 Pro have already been released in India with the prices beginning at Rs75,999 and Rs1,09,999 respectively. Both models are based on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The X300 has a 6,040mAh battery with the Pro having a 6,510mAh battery that supports both 90W of wired and 40w of wireless charging.

Vivo X300 ultra is poised to be a high-end phone with advanced features and specifications, thus, it is expected to become a breakthrough phone in the Vivo X series.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.