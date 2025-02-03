Vivo Y200e 5G: Does it Offer Smooth Scrolling and Gaming?

The Vivo Y200e 5G is a good smartphone. It has excellent camera capabilities at a low price point and gives reliable performance. Its standout display and unique design cannot be ignored. Vivo has very good smartphone options. Moreover, it is an attractive option for users looking for performance and value. This phone has good functions, performance, and value. It is a good option from Vivo for most users who just want a simple affordable smartphone. Read further to know about the Vivo Y200e 5G and what makes this phone different from other mid range smartphones.

Vivo Y200e 5G: Features that can’t be ignored!

The best feature of the Vivo Y200e 5G is the high-quality 120Hz AMOLED display. A phone that is cheap with a good display is a boon. It improves the visual quality and the user experience with smooth scrolling and gaming. It is a basic requirement these days. Moreover the Vivo Y200e 5G stands out among all the other phones in its class. It has an Eco-Fiber Leather Finish. It makes it a one-of-a-kind model. This phone is not only aesthetically appealing but also durable. There are mixed views that users have about the body of the phone. It is plastic but looks good, giving a sense of value against standard plastic or glass finishes that are often used in similar products.

Specifications of the Vivo Y200e 5G

Vivo Y200e 5G was released on 22nd February 2024. The phone packs a 120 Hz refresh rate 6.67-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels (FHD+) at a pixel density of 394 pixels per inch (ppi). Vivo Y200e 5G runs with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. It packs 6GB, 8GB of RAM. The Vivo Y200e 5G is running on Android 14. It has a 5000mAh battery, and the device supports 44W Flash Charge fast charging.

On the rear, the Vivo Y200e 5G packs a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera (f/1.8) and a 2-megapixel camera (f/2.4). On the front, it hosts a single front camera setup for selfies, with a 16-megapixel sensor on the f/2.0 aperture.

The Vivo Y200e 5G runs FuntouchOS 14 is based on Android 14 and comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage expandable via microSD card up to 1000GB. The Vivo Y200e 5G is a dual-SIM mobile accepting Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards. The Vivo Y200e 5G measures 163.17 x 75.81 x 7.99mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 191.00 grams. It was released in Black Diamond and Saffron Delight color options. It has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo Y200e 5G has Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, and USB Type-C connectivity options. Ambient light sensor, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and in-display fingerprint sensor are available on the phone.

As of 2nd February 2025, Vivo Y200e 5G price in India starts at Rs. 17,865.

Pros

It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display along with 120Hz refresh rate. It provides a vibrant and clearer view with smooth visuals.

It has a 50 MP dual rear camera. So it can capture images at a decent quality in most lighting conditions.

The phone can be recharged really quickly, cutting down on wait time. It has 44W wired charging.

The microSD expansion is supported up to 1TB. So you can easily increase the storage capacity.

Cons

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 might not be as good in heavy gaming scenarios as the higher-end chipsets.

The design of the phone is not premium. The plastic body is very basic and mediocre.

A headphone jack is an outdated style. Some users might find it inconvenient to not have a headphone jack.

Price

The price of Vivo Y200e 5G in the 128GB variant comes with 8GB RAM is around Rs.14,499. It is a really good option in the budget. It provides a reliable, good performance-based smartphone with sufficient features.

