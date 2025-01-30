Vivo Y33T: Budget Phone With Outdated Android Version

Vivo is the most leading brand of smartphones in India. This brand has amazed people with camera technology and innovative sleek designs. Vivo is a phone which can easily handle both performance and style and supports great multitasking. The phones are very strong in camera, which can hold multiple lenses along with high-resolution and low-light performance. Vivo Y33T is a mid range smartphone by Vivo. It has its advantages and disadvantages. To know more about the phone read further.
Reasons Why Some Users May Not like Vivo Y33T
Even though the Vivo Y33T has its own advantages, the phone’s performance limits when running demanding apps or games may leave some users feeling let down. Users looking for a long-lasting smartphone experience may be put off by the absence of the most recent Android version and possible software update issues.
Vivo Y33T Specifications
Vivo Y33T has a dual-SIM (Nano) that runs on Android. It has FunTouch OS 12, and sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD (1,080x2,408 pixels) display at a 90Hz refresh rate. The Vivo Y33T has an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC with 8GB of RAM on board. More RAM can be virtually added with the help of an additional 4GB of inbuilt storage.
For optics, Vivo Y33T has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor using an f/1.8 lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro shooter. Vivo has equipped the front panel with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor using an f/2.0 lens. This helps to click perfect selfies. The Vivo Y33T packs 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.
Talking about the connectivity, it features 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors available include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Also, Vivo Y33T includes a side-mounted fingerprint for security. It has a 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging for Vivo Y33T, it comes in at 164.26x76.08x8mm in measurements and 182 grams in weight.
Pros
-
It has a vibrant 6.58-inch FHD+ display, along with 90Hz refresh rate for smooth experience. So the viewing quality is superb.
-
Its main camera clicks clear pictures and details in bright lighting conditions with a powerful 50 MP primary sensor. Though we can't say the same for low-light conditions.
-
It has a large 5,000 mAh battery for long usability over the day.
-
The Vivo Y33T costs around 11,000 rupees in India. As of January 29, 2025, the lowest price for the Vivo Y33T on Amazon is Rs. 11,000. Mirror Black, Midday Dream, and Starry Gold are the colors offered for this cell phone.
-
There are plenty of storage choices with microSD expansion capacity up to 1TB, so users need not worry about carrying around huge amounts of data.
Cons
-
It has a Snapdragon 680 processor. This may not offer the best performance for heavy gaming or multitasking compared to high-end chipsets.
-
Camera performance in low-light conditions is not that good. It might not be as robust as competitors at this price range.
-
The phone comes with Android 11. Now this can be a little outdated compared to the newer versions that have the latest software updates.