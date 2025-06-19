Vivo Y29t 5G Launched: Best features for budget users

Vivo has just launched its newest budget 5G smartphone, the Y29t 5G that presents a fine-looking, yet highly practical device at an attractive price. The Vivo Y29t 5G, with a price of approximately Rs.12900 is highly captivating to its users as it combines both stylishness and performance at affordable prices. Read further to know the best features of the newly launched Vivo Y29t 5G.

Vivo Y29t 5G Launched: Best Features

Here are the best features that users cannot ignore.

Bold and stylish design

High Quality Designs: Y29t 5G has a premium design which has a modern grand look that compares to other costly smartphones and it is available in appealing Gold and Green colour schemes.

Battery life: The battery life of the device is rated at 2,000 mAh with a rate IP64 dust and water resistance, SGS and military level shock resistance, the device is designed to last.

Long-lasting 6000mAh battery

Long battery Life: With the huge 6000mAh battery, it promises up to two days of usage in a single charge which makes it ideal to users who need assurances when on the move.

Lifespan: Vivo promises that the battery will last up to five years giving it a long-term warranty.

Fast Charging: The 15W fast charging technology will result in fewer wait times and more usage.

Powerful performance

Long battery Life: The massive battery of 6000mAh promises up to two days of usage in one charge making it a very convenient phone to those who want their assurances when on the road.

Lifespan: Vivo guarantees that the battery is up to five years which is subject to long term warranty.

Fast charging: The 15W fast charging technology will lead to less waiting time and additional utilisation.

Impressive display

Big 6.74-inch HD+ Screen: The big screen has 1600 x 720 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate that will scroll smoothly and give users a nice display.

Brightness: The screen has a maximum brightness of 511 nits and is therefore clear even in direct sunlight.

Capable cameras

Dual Rear Camera 50MP Main Rear Camera: The camera has got a main sensor that uses Sony technology to deliver detailed clear pictures. The second sensor is helpful with depth effects and simple photography requirements.

5MP Front Camera: Never miss a selfie and make a video call with the ideal camera that keeps you connected in style.

Modern software and connectivity

Latest Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15: Has a customizable, fluid user experience including the latest features.

Full Connectivity: Utilises Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, OTG, and USB Type-C to meet all current connectivity requirements.

Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner: Supplies fast and safe usage of the device.

Vivo Y29t 5G: Value for money

Vivo Y29t 5G promises to offer a good deal to the economy-conscious consumers, with a sleek design, a reliable battery life, good performance, and latest features at an affordable price to carry. To any user who wants a feature-filled smartphone without compromises, the Y29t 5G is one of the choices that rank high in its category.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.