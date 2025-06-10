Best Vivo phones between 20,000 and 25,000: Best Amazon deals

In the Rs20,000 to Rs25,000 price range, 2025 gives you several Vivo smartphones that include high-end features. Seeking premium Vivo phones that do not cost a lot? This segment has many choices, and Vivo still manages to stand out with physical features that are both convenient and do not break the bank. If you are looking for low-cost Vivo phones or just an updated handset, you should consider the Vivo T4 5G, Vivo T3 Pro, Vivo V40e, Vivo V25 Pro, and Vivo V25 5G, which shine in the Rs.20,000 to Rs.25,000 range. Take a look at our list to see the Vivo phones that have top features and are priced reasonably. Let’s take a closer look at the Best Vivo phones between 20,000 and 25,000 and explain what makes them so special.

Best Vivo phones between 20,000 and 25,000

Here is a list of Best Vivo phones between 20,000 and 25,000.

Vivo T4 5G

Because of its huge 7300mAh battery, the Vivo T4 5G delivers up to two full days of use without needing to be recharged. Thanks to the 90W fast charging, you won’t have to wait a long time to get back to using your phone. People who want their phone to last long without charging will find this great.

Other important points are the good-looking and responsive 120Hz AMOLED screen, the fast and dependable Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, and the powerful 50MP main camera along with a great 32MP selfie camera.

Reason to buy it

Go for the T4 5G if you require a long-lasting phone that charges your battery quickly—perfect for people who play games and travel.

Vivo T3 Pro

The Vivo T3 Pro is quick and efficient thanks to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset inside it. The device’s 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display gives users brilliant pictures, and the 80W fast charging and 5500mAh battery provide plenty of power and quick recharging. Enthusiasts will find the 50MP main and 8MP ultra-wide lenses on the camera useful for a variety of photos.

Reason to buy it

If you need fast charging, solid performance, and a first-class screen for under Rs25,000, the T3 Pro is an excellent choice.

Vivo V40e

The main focus of the V40e is to support users who call and take selfies, as it features a 50MP front camera with some of the best resolution in its class. Because of its 120Hz AMOLED display and powerful 80W fast-charge battery capacity, you can enjoy movies and music for hours. Since the best camera is used for night photography, the dual-camera feature does not really enhance the phone, either.

Reason to buy it

Anyone who creates content, makes videos, or wants to take stellar selfies and enjoy rich display features will like this phone.

Vivo V25 Pro

The V25 Pro’s 64MP main camera comes with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), can take great-looking images in low light conditions, and keeps shots stable during shooting. The front 50MP camera makes portrait photography easy, and the unique AMOLED screen and great design enhance the phone’s quality. It also has a dependable 4500mAh battery that supports fast charging at 44W.

Reason to buy it

A winner for anyone who wants advanced photography and a sleek look, without paying a lot.

Vivo V25 5G

A rare thing for this price, the V25 5G comes with a huge 256GB storage and 12GB of RAM for beastly multitasking. With its 6.44-inch display and great set of cameras, the phone is good for both playing games and using it for work. With 44W fast charging, it is easy to quickly recharge the 4500mAh battery.

Reason to buy it

The V25 5G is a great choice if you are after a phone that does everything well, comes with enough storage, great cameras, and a vibrant screen.

Conclusion

The mid-range collection from Vivo in 2025 is perfect for everyone, as it focuses on battery, cameras, and performance. Regardless if you are an advanced user, a movie or music creator, or just someone who needs an everyday computer, you will appreciate the amazing qualities and features at their respective prices.

Best Vivo phones between 20,000 and 25,000: Best Amazon deals

Phone Model Best Feature Original Price (MRP) Amazon Discounted Price Why Buy This Phone? Vivo T4 5G 7300mAh Battery with 90W Fast Charging Rs.24,990 Rs.21,728 (8+128GB) Longest battery life in the segment, ultra-fast charging, great for heavy users. Rs.23,370 (8+256GB) Rs.25,990 (12+256GB) Vivo T3 Pro Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 & 80W Fast Charging Rs.25,999 (est.) Rs22,999 (est.) Balanced performance, fast charging, smooth 120Hz AMOLED display. Vivo V40e 50MP Front Camera for Selfies Rs.24,499 (est.) Rs.21,999 (est.) Best for selfie lovers, high-res front camera, vibrant display. Vivo V25 Pro 64MP OIS Camera & Night Photography Rs.25,990 Rs.23,990 Superior camera with OIS, great for night shots and portraits, stylish design. Vivo V25 5G 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, AMOLED Display Rs.24,999 Rs.22,499 Flagship-like storage, all-rounder performance, strong cameras and vivid display.

Vivo T4 5G Amazon prices are verified as of June 2025.

Other models’ prices are estimated based on typical Amazon discounts in this segment; check Amazon for live deals.

These deals offer the best mix of battery, camera, performance, and display quality for users seeking value in the Rs20,000 to Rs25,000 range.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.