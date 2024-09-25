Why Samsung Launched Galaxy M55s 5G with Same Specs as Galaxy M55 ?

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M55s 5G, a new addition to its M-series lineup in India. This release comes after the introduction of the Galaxy M55 5G earlier in the year. Interestingly, the two smartphones share nearly identical specifications, with only minor differences in design and pricing, suggesting that Samsung may be targeting a more budget-conscious audience with the M55s 5G.

Is the Galaxy M55s 5G an affordable version of the Galaxy M55?

The Galaxy M55s 5G is designed to cater to users who may have been interested in the original M55 5G but found its pricing to be a barrier. By offering a lower-cost alternative with minimal changes, Samsung expands its market reach without having to invest in an entirely new design or set of components. This approach allows the company to optimize production costs while offering consumers a choice between price points.

The most significant variation between the Galaxy M55s 5G and its predecessor lies in the design and pricing. The M55s 5G features a unique dual-tone back panel with three vertical stripes on the left side where the camera sensors are housed. This gives it a fresh look, although the design changes are mostly aesthetic. The smartphone still sports the same slim profile and ergonomic design.

Galaxy M55s Specifications

In terms of display, the M55s 5G retains the same 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution, offering a high-quality viewing experience with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The display also includes an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a punch-hole cutout for the 50MP front camera.

On the camera front, the Galaxy M55s 5G is equipped with a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro unit, just like the M55 5G. Photography features such as nightography and dual recording remain the same, providing users with versatile imaging capabilities.

Under the hood, the M55s 5G runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, again mirroring the M55 5G’s internal hardware. It offers configurations of up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 45W fast charging.

The software remains unchanged as well, with OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14. Additional features like Samsung Knox Vault for enhanced security, Quick Share, and Voice Focus mode for improved call quality are included.

Where the M55s 5G sets itself apart is in the pricing. Starting at just Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, it is positioned as a more affordable option compared to the Galaxy M55 5G, which starts at Rs 26,999.

Price and Availability

This significant price difference could make the M55s 5G more appealing to budget-conscious consumers, especially with offers like a Rs 2,000 instant discount for SBI credit cardholders. The device will be available from September 26 on Amazon and Samsung’s official store, along with retail outlets across India.

Ultimately, the decision to release the Galaxy M55s 5G with the same specs as the Galaxy M55 5G but at a lower price point reflects Samsung’s strategy to cater to different segments of the market. While tech enthusiasts seeking the latest innovations might gravitate toward the pricier M55 5G, the M55s 5G offers nearly the same experience at a more accessible price, broadening Samsung’s appeal in the competitive mid-range smartphone market.

