Why the OnePlus 15R Feels Like a Flagship Fakeout

It’s a story as old as smartphones themselves. A phone promises premium performance for less. It flirts with flagship specs, hints at flagship design, and throws in a battery that could shame a power bank. But once the buzz fades and reality creeps in, you're left with compromises that feel more like sacrifices.

Enter the OnePlus 15R: a phone that claims to do it all, but quietly whispers its shortcomings when the lights are dim, the camera is needed, or you ask it to do just a little more for a little less.

Here are five reasons why some users might consider skipping the OnePlus 15R, even if its spec sheet appears tempting.

1. The Price Makes No Sense Anymore

OnePlus’ ‘R’ series was once known for nailing value. The formula? Take a flagship, shave off some bells and whistles, and sell it for significantly less. That equation worked. Until now.

With the OnePlus 15R, OnePlus has bumped the price to Rs 47,999 for the base 256 GB variant, which is dangerously close to entry-level flagships like the Galaxy S25, Pixel 10, and iPhone 17. Even with a Rs 15,000 markdown from the OnePlus 15, the price doesn’t feel like a steal anymore. It's just… less for less.

What makes this worse is that phones like the Pixel 9a or iPhone 16e offer similar (or better) real-world utility for around the same price, in fact. That difference? Enough to buy a pair of wireless earbuds or even a smartwatch. Instead, you're paying near-premium money for a half-premium phone.

For buyers looking for value, this isn't just a price problem. It’s an identity crisis.

2. No Telephoto Lens, No Wireless Charging: Still a Premium Tag

You’d think a phone nudging the flagship price line would be packed with flagship hardware. You’d be wrong.

The OnePlus 15R skips wireless charging, a feature even midrange devices now flaunt. Sure, the 80W SuperVOOC wired charging is fast. But when your phone lasts multiple days on a charge, a slow and steady wireless charging option feels like a basic comfort, not a luxury.

Then there's the OnePlus 15R camera setup. The 15R lacks a telephoto lens, something even its predecessor (the 13R) had. That omission stings. It’s not about zooming into leaves at 5x magnification; it’s about versatility, depth in portrait shots, and the option to shoot from creative angles without stepping closer.

Let’s not forget that the ultrawide camera also sees a serious downgrade: an 8MP sensor that struggles with detail, especially in low light. So you're left with a capable 50MP primary camera, and… not much else.

For a phone billed as a near-flagship, this corner-cutting feels like betrayal.

3. Daylight Wins, Night-Time Flops: Camera Letdowns

Yes, the primary OnePlus 15R camera performs well in daylight. Pictures come out punchy and decently detailed. But once the sun sets, so does the 15R's charm.

In low-light conditions, the images suffer from flare, noise, and poor detail retention. Light sources bleed across the frame, shadows get swallowed, and the whole scene takes on a hazy look that screams midrange sensor struggling to cope.

Even with Night Mode enabled, the phone stumbles. The OPPO Reno14 Pro, priced similarly, manages to do better in the same scenes. Whether it’s the texture of buildings, light control around poles, or the clarity in dim alleys, the 15R falls short.

Add to that the basic ultrawide sensor and lack of telephoto zoom, and you get a camera system that isn’t terrible but certainly not what Rs 48,000 should buy you in 2025.

Want great smartphone photos? Look elsewhere.

4. The Display Is Good, But Not Great Anymore

On paper, the display looks stellar: 6.83-inch AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and rich colors. And yes, it looks stunning most of the time.

But there’s a catch. The panel is LTPS, not LTPO. That means refresh rate adjustments are software-based, not hardware-level. Why does that matter? Battery efficiency and smoothness.

LTPO panels can drop to 1Hz during idle usage, conserving battery and delivering fluid performance without overburdening the GPU. LTPS can’t. And while that’s not a deal-breaker for most users, it’s worth remembering that the OnePlus 13R had LTPO.

So, in one generation, OnePlus gave you a more power-hungry panel for more money.

Worse, the 165Hz refresh rate is largely irrelevant. Only a few games support it, and even those like BGMI are not yet enabled at 165Hz on the 15R. You’re getting a spec-sheet bragging right, not a practical advantage.

The result? You end up with a display that looks good, but feels a step behind—especially compared to what even OnePlus itself delivered just a year ago.

5. Performance-First, But Not Future-Proof

Yes, the OnePlus 15R processor—the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5—is impressive. No doubt. It’s based on a 3nm process, with strong thermal management and smooth multitasking.

In day-to-day use, the OnePlus 15R holds up really well. Apps fly, games run fine, and thermal throttling is minimal. But here’s the thing: it’s not the flagship chip.

Compared to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 on the OnePlus 15, the 15R sees:

10% lower multi-core performance

25% lower GPU scores

Lower 5G modem speeds

Reduced peak frame rates in intensive games

Even in sustained performance tests, while the 15R handles heat better than most rivals, it’s clearly tuned down. The Burnout Score of 53.5% is strong but still trails its elder sibling’s 33.2% (lower is better in throttling).

Gamers may appreciate the near-flagship performance, but if you’re paying this much, why not go all the way?

There’s also a long-term concern here. The OnePlus 15R battery, using a silicon-carbon cell to hit 7,400mAh capacity, may degrade faster than traditional lithium-ion ones. OnePlus claims 80% battery health after four years, but that’s under ideal use. Real-world patterns could hit harder.

So yes, the 15R will last long now, but it may not age gracefully.

All Flash, Not Enough Substance

The OnePlus 15R isn’t a bad phone. It’s just a confused one. It tries to wear the flagship badge but doesn’t want to pay the full price for it: literally and metaphorically.

If you’re a gamer who values battery life and sustained performance, you’ll love this device, until you open the camera app at night. Or realize you’re still plugging it in with a wire. Or wish your display could adapt more intelligently. Or see a Pixel 9a with better camera chops.

This isn’t just about nitpicking specs. It’s about expectation versus delivery. Phones like the OnePlus 13R made sacrifices smartly. The 15R cuts corners that matter and charges more for the privilege.

The Bottom Line

Skip the OnePlus 15R if:

You care about photography, especially in low light.

You’re looking for value, not just specs.

You expect wireless charging in a Rs 48,000 phone.

You don’t want a downgrade in display tech from last year.

You’d rather pay a little more for full flagship, or less for a smarter midrange bet.

The OnePlus 15R was meant to be a sweet spot. It just ended up in a no-man’s land.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on official specifications, publicly available information, and comparative feature analysis. The device has not been personally tested or reviewed. All assessments are non-experiential and should not be interpreted as hands-on impressions.