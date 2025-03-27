Vivo X200 Ultra Teased at Boao Forum: Confirmed for April With AI Features

The Vivo X200 Ultra will be officially released in April 2025 in China, Vivo has confirmed. At the Boao Forum for Asia 2025, the company announced the Vivo Vision mixed reality headset and made the announcement. Vivo hasn’t revealed much about the phone’s specifications but previous leaks have revealed that the X200 Ultra will have top of the line features including a powerful camera setup, high performance processor and a premium display. Vivo is also expected to launch the Vivo X200s alongside the X200 Ultra, which was recently teased by a company official. Read further to know what makes it special and why you can think of buying the phone.

Vivo X200 Ultra: What Makes It Special?

Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to be one of the most powerful flagship smartphones in 2025 with the latest specifications. Reasons why this phone is special are as follows:

Powerful Performance With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

According to leaks, the X200 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is Qualcomm’s upcoming high-end processor. With this, the speeds become faster, efficiency rises and AI powered features get better. The phone is expected to do everything without any issue whether you are gaming, multitasking or using intensive applications.

Next-Gen Camera System With a 200MP Periscope Lens

The X200 Ultra’s advanced camera system is one of its biggest highlights. It is rumored to feature:

A 200MP Samsung HP9 periscope telephoto lens with 85mm zoom for incredible long-range photography.

Two 50MP Sony LYT-818 sensors with ultra-wide and standard focal lengths for exceptional image clarity.

High quality selfies and calls on a 50MP front camera.

With this setup the Vivo X200 ultra is a great device for photography lovers and content creators.

Stunning 6.82-inch 2K LTPO Display

It is expected to have a 6.82 inch 2K LTPO BOE micro quad curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It means smooth scrolling, overtones colors, immersive viewing experience which is all good for gaming, video watching or even daily use.

Massive 6,000mAh Battery With 90W Fast Charging

The device is said to be powered by a 6,000mAh battery for long lasting performance. Additionally, it will also support 90W wired fast charging that will help users to quickly charge their phone and stay connected throughout the day.

Premium Build and Durability

The Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to be IP68 and IP69 rated, meaning it is dust proof and water proof. This makes the phone durable enough to take the rough conditions. It is speculated that the device will be available in three colors, black, vine red, and white.

Vivo X200 Ultra & X200s are expected to launch together.

The company is also expected to introduce the Vivo X200s alongside the Vivo X200 Ultra. Vivo’s Product Manager Han Boxiao also teased the design of the X200s, which will be following the same design language of the X200 series. At this point, however, specifications of the X200s are unknown.

Why Should You Consider Buying the Vivo X200 Ultra?

Flagship-grade performance with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

Industry-leading camera with 200MP periscope zoom lens

2K resolution display with 120Hz refresh rate, stunning display

Long-lasting battery life with 6,000mAh capacity & 90W fast charging

Premium design with durability (IP68 & IP69 certification)

Conclusion

It’s turning out to be an impressive flagship smartphone in all areas, with a top notch camera system, smooth performance and a premium display. Vivo fans have nothing to worry about as the device is confirmed to be launched in April.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.