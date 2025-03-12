Xiaomi 15 Series Debuts in India: Here’s What’s New

The Xiaomi 15 series has been launched in India with beginning costs of Rs 64,999. The firm has unveiled two models: a basic and an Ultra model. Xiaomi 15 Ultra is for those who want a full fledged flagship experience with an advanced camera system and Xiaomi 15 normal is for those who want a flagship device at an affordable price. To know all details and what’s new in the Xiaomi 15 series, read further.

Xiaomi 15 Series Debuts in India– What’s New?

Top Features

Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for flagship-level speed and efficiency.

Leica-tuned cameras for professional photography.

8K video recording & Dolby Vision 4K at 60 fps for cinematic video quality.

Display Upgrades

Xiaomi 15: 6.36-inch AMOLED display, 1-120 Hz refresh rate, 94% screen-to-body ratio.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: 6.73-inch quad-curved AMOLED display, 1440p resolution.

Battery & Charging

Xiaomi 15: 5240 mAh battery, 90W wired & 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: 5410 mAh battery, 90W fast charging.

Xiaomi 15 introduced in India: Costs, availability, and deals

The price of the Xiaomi 15 starts at Rs 64,999. As part of the launch, customers can avail an instant 5,000 rupee ICICI Bank discount offer, thereby making the price Rs 59,999. The price of the new Xiaomi 15 Ultra is Rs 1,09,999. The company is offering an instant discount of Rs 10,000 on the Ultra model on launch promotion if you have an ICICI bank card. In effect, the price will come down to Rs 99,999. Additionally, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone will come with a free Photography Kit Legend Edition at no additional charge. Pre-booking for the devices will start on March 19.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Specifications

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is distinguished by its high-end features and appearance.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite processor from Qualcomm and up to 16GB of RAM power it.

Xiaomi's ultra-premium smartphone has an aluminum frame and Shield Glass 2.0, which the company says is 16 times more robust in drop tests, to protect the screen.

The phone is available in two different colors: a white model with circular etchings and a black model with a textured surface.

The Ultra has a 6.73-inch AMOLED screen with a sharp resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels. With a maximum brightness of 3,200 nits, it also has a dynamic refresh rate that can be adjusted between 1Hz and 120Hz.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra has a 50-megapixel primary camera on the front, which is complemented by a 70mm telephoto lens and a 100mm zoom camera that makes use of Samsung's 200-megapixel HP9 sensor.

A 14mm ultra wide lens is another characteristic of the device. The 32-megapixel front-facing selfie camera has a 21mm f/2.0 sensor.

Xiaomi 15: Specifications

