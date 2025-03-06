Smartphone to DSLR: Know the Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera System

Xiaomi has released the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in addition to the regular Xiaomi 15 in international regions. According to Xiaomi, both smartphones will go on sale in India on March 11. The Xiaomi 15 Pro model is still only available in China. Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi Modular Optical System, a new camera set that has the potential to revolutionise smartphone photography. To know more about the camera and details of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, read further!

Advertisment

Xiaomi Modular Optical System: A Camera set with smart technology

Xiaomi's Modular Optical System, is basically an idea that combines a smartphone and a customisable external lens. The combination of the two, is able to produce DSLR-quality images. It was introduced at MWC 2025. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra's smart camera system, especially its quad-camera arrangement with Leica tuning, is one aspect that sets it apart. We are waiting for the phone to launch to experience its camera! From ultra-wide to long telephoto zooms, this combination of lenses gives excellent shooting skills at different focal lengths. Xiaomi AISP 2.0 and AI-powered technologies including FusionLM 2.0, ToneLM 2.0, ColorLM 2.0, and PortraitLM 2.0 enhance the camera system. It will increase image quality in any challenging situations. That’s a cool setup, right!

For a professional-caliber video experience, the phone also supports 10-bit Log video recording at all focal lengths. So users can expect to record some professional level videos too. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is a very good option for photography fans. This phone has a combination of smart camera features and AI improvements which users will cherish.

Advertisment

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Other Features(Expected)

A customised Xiaomi 15 phone with a magnetic ring on the rear that resembles MagSafe and allows users to attach a custom camera module was shown off in a teaser.

Since the external camera lens blends in perfectly with the phone's hardware, photos taken with it may be altered and shared in the same way as photos taken with a native smartphone.

The company's LaserLink technology powers the Xiaomi Modular Optical System, allowing for almost rapid data flow between the external lens and the phone.

The concept promises outstanding low-light performance with its 100-megapixel Micro Four Thirds (M4/3) sensor and 35mm all-aspherical glass lens with a big aperture.

Although the technology is currently in the idea stage, it suggests that smartphone cameras may eventually compete with professional DSLR cameras by offering interchangeable lenses.

Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Advertisment

The Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra are expected to make their Indian debut on March 11 at 12 PM IST. The key characteristics of these phones are:

The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powers it.

Leica-branded cameras for better images

Android 15-based HyperOS 2

Up to 80W wireless fast charging and 90W wired charging

Xiaomi also unveiled the Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit Legend Edition at MWC 2025. This device features a detachable shutter button and a USB Type-C camera grip. A number of websites, including Xiaomi's official website and Amazon India, will sell the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Pricing information will be made public on the day of debut.

Advertisment

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.