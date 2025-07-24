Xiaomi 16 series launch: Four models, camera upgrades, and flagship features tipped

The much hyped Xiaomi 16 is to be introduced in China towards the end of 2025 which makes it a trend of Xiaomi to release its latest flagship in the same time of year. Upcoming flagships could be based on four different models, as per new leaks, the bottom Xiaomi 16, 16 Pro, completely new 16 Pro Mini, and the final Xiaomi 16 Ultra. The series is the successor to the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro released in China in October 2024, the Ultra model joining in February this year. Read further to know all details about the Xiaomi 16 series launch, camera, features and more.

Xiaomi 16 Series Selfie Camera Upgrade: 50-Megapixel Front Sensor

Among the most thrilling leaks that have happened in the Xiaomi 16 series is the camera system. All phones in the Xiaomi 16 series, as indicated by the popular leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, could have a 50-megapixel selfie camera to take perfect selfies and video calls of high quality. Although the tipster did not mention whether this sensor should come to either version of the phone or only to the top-tier handsets, this should considerably improve the performance of selfies in any Xiaomi phone compared to predecessors and place the bar high on the selfie front of the high-end smartphone market.

Xiaomi 16 Series: Camera specifications

The imaging features do not only feature the front camera. It is said that the Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini has got a huge primary rear camera and a periscope telephoto sensor; this is something that only the high-end flagships have. Remarkably, the 16 Pro as well as Pro Mini are set to feature periscope lens technology, with a significant enhancement of optical zoom and portrait performance. In the meantime, the Xiaomi 16 Ultra might become a genuine camera monster, boasting, according to rumours, a 1-inch 50MP SC5A0CS SmartSens sensor, delivering professional photography experience right at your fingertips.

Battery, display, and performance: Xiaomi 16 series features

Details that have leaked show that the Xiaomi 16 will feature a more than healthy 6,500mAh battery, which will be able to deliver superb battery life. The series will likely be powered by the unreleased Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset that will enable the flagship-class speed and performance. Screen sizes within the lineup are also getting exposed: a small 6.3-inch screen is also possible on the Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini, a more universal 6.5-inch display can be implemented in the base model, and the Pro model will have a screen with an even larger size of 6.8 inches, which will attract both the mobile and immersive viewing segments of the consumers.

The Pro Mini is claimed to have wireless charging, although the engineering model of the phone is reported to have a smaller battery than the basic Xiaomi 16. There is a speculation that Xiaomi is developing a way of increasing the final battery capacity to remain competitive.

Xiaomi 16 series models & tipped features

Model Display Size Front Camera Rear Camera Battery Processor Special Features Xiaomi 16 6.5-inch (est.) 50MP Triple 50MP sensors 6,500mAh Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Balanced experience Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini 6.3-inch 50MP Large sensor, periscope Under review Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Wireless charging, compact Xiaomi 16 Pro 6.8-inch 50MP Periscope shooter TBC Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Flagship camera, display Xiaomi 16 Ultra TBC 50MP 1" 50MP SmartSens sensor TBC Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Ultimate camera hardware

How does the Xiaomi 16 series compare to previous generations?

The line of Xiaomi 16 with its release, continues the work of the company in the direction of a high level of hardware and new camera equipment, taking a confident step forward in the Xiaomi 15 line. The biggest news in this cycle is the unified front camera resolution and increased usage of periscope sensors in various models which offer the users with a significantly broader scope of photographic capabilities. The increased battery capacities and the high-resolution screens as well as the addition of the new Xiaomi Pro Mini offer the company the flexibility to appeal to a broader range of customers, i.e.: to those who are interested in the best-in-class battery life, performance or in a smaller size of the Pro experience.

Xiaomi 16 series: Launch

Using several leaks and Xiaomi track record, it can be said that the estimated release date of the Xiaomi 16 series in China is Q4 2025, with the Xiaomi 16 series launch and Xiaomi 16 as the product entering the market first and the Ultra next. The latest round of rumours has everything about Android 16, high-end camera components, wireless charging, and the upcoming generation of Snapdragon silicon, so the Xiaomi 16 series could be a significant release in the course of power users, creators, and smartphone photography fans.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.