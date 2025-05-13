Subscribe

Xiaomi Android phone Civi 5 Pro: Slimmest phone with a budget

How does the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 bring changes in the latest Xiaomi Android phone Civi 5 Pro? Read further to know what you can expect from the latest Xiaomi Android phone.

Preeti Anand
Recently, in China, two new smartphones equipped with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 technology have rolled out, Redmi Turbo 4 Pro and iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro. According to a press leak, in China another device based on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor will be announced this month. Now let’s see what features this device is claimed to bear. According to a recent Digital Chat Station leak, the Xiaomi c with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 inside should be launched in China this month. Remember, the Civi 4 Pro, sold in March 2024, had the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. But how does the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 bring changes in the latest Xiaomi Android phone Civi 5 Pro? Read further to know what you can expect from the latest Xiaomi Android phone.

How does the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 change the Xiaomi Android phone?

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is the main chipset of the Civi 5 Pro’s performance upgrade. It’s a budget phone with a good chipset. Developed by using TSMC’s 4nm technology, this chip embraces a number of high-end changes to the sector of smartphones:

Performance & Efficiency

The octa-core CPU, with an octa-core CPU, boasts a Cortex-X4 prime core at 3.2GHz. It delivers a 31 percent performance spike and a 39 percent power efficiency if compared with the previous generation. It provides seamless multitasking, gaming, and app startup.

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and a 5G modem with 4.2Gbps speeds affirm fast net and non-stop wireless connection.

AI & Imaging

There is a 44% improvement in on-device AI capability means users can enjoy the benefit of better photography, instant translation, and enhanced voice recognition. The triple 18-bit ISP allows capture of up to 320MP photos and has support for 4K60 HDR video, which sets new records for mobile imaging.

Future-Proof Storage & RAM

Support for LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage make our app speed fast and seamless multitasking, and geared power use possible.

Next-Gen Graphics

The Adreno 825 GPU delivers superior graphics performance, by 49%, real-time hardware-accelerated ray tracing, HDR gaming, and up-to-the-minute visual effects for more immersive entertainment.

Feature

Details

Rear Cameras

50MP wide + 50MP telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide (Leica optics)

Front Cameras

50MP wide + 50MP ultra-wide

Display

6.55" quad-curved OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Processor

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, Octa-core, 3.2 GHz

RAM/Storage

12GB LPDDR5X / 256GB UFS 4.0

Battery

4,700mAh (official), rumored 6,000mAh+, 67W fast charging

Design

Thin bezels, quad-curved, fashion-focused colors

Price (Expected)

3,500–4,000 Yuan (~₹43,990 in India)

India Name

Xiaomi 15 Civi

The camera configuration of Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro is also a very desirable specification. While it will have a 50-megapixel telephoto lens on the back of the phone, it is unclear whether this will be a periscope or normal telephoto lens. It has been established that the front and back cameras have been altered to improve low-light photography. 

The Xiaomi device will have skinny bezels all-around the phone and a medium sized OLED quad curved display with a 1.5K resolution. It will be powered by a massive 6,000mAh+ battery, with possibly 67W charging. Consistent with the idea of the Civi brand, the phone will likely be marketed to younger, trend-focused consumers. 


Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.

