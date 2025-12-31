Xiaomi 17 series expansion leaked_ New fifth model targets camera lovers

The Xiaomi 17 Series could soon expand to five models, according to a fresh leak, strengthening Xiaomi’s flagship strategy for 2026. The flagship line of Xiaomi Xiaomi 17, which began with the base Xiaomi 17 in September 2025, followed by Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and the recent addition of Xiaomi 17 Ultra in December 25 could also grow to five models by mid 2026. The leaked fifth Xiaomi 17 model is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, ensuring flagship-level gaming and AI performance. A mystery handset in development with minor refinements over siblings was unveiled by Tipster Digital Chat Station, similar to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and with super-slender bezels and a periscope telephoto, positioning it as a polished photography powerhouse.

Xiaomi 17 fifth model leak

A new Xiaomi 17 fifth model leak suggests the company is preparing a refined flagship focused on camera upgrades rather than a full redesign. The fifth model which has not been announced yet has the octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (equivalent to 17 series) with a Adreno 830 GPU which is elite in its performance in games and artificial intelligence work. Display features include either 6.8-inch or 6.9-inch flat AMOLED with ultra-narrow bezel, in the name of immersive viewing, presumably sharing 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh, and 1,600 nits brightness with the Ultra, but without radically redesigning the display.

Periscope telephoto: Photography continuity

The biggest highlight of this device could be the Xiaomi 17 periscope telephoto camera, aimed at creators who value long-range optical zoom. The most prominent feature is the periscope telephoto camera, which recalls the 5x+ optical zoom and hybrid lossless photographs offered by the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and its Leica-tuned 200MP camera. Leaks suggest the new model borrows imaging elements from the Xiaomi 17 Ultra camera setup, including Leica tuning and hybrid lossless zoom. Look for a triple rear (50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + periscope) with the same 6,800mAh battery, 90w wired/50w wireless charging. Such minor modifications imply refined ergonomics or battery modifications to suit the international tastes. If these leaks hold true, Xiaomi could once again challenge rivals for the title of best camera phone Xiaomi has ever built.

China launch timeline and pricing context

This fifth variant, priced between CNY 8,499 (Rs1,09,000) and CNY 6,999 (Rs90,000), will replace the base of the Ultra with a CNY 6,999 (Rs90,000) price, and will be launched in China in H1 2026. If launched in India, the Xiaomi flagship price is likely to fall between Rs90,000 and Rs1,10,000, targeting premium Android buyers. Being a lineup extender, it would tap into a niche of content creators with a slimmer bezel or balanced spec to power users, swinging between the extremes of Ultra and the value of Pro.

Expansion with the Xiaomi 17 fifth model leak

The Xiaomi four to five model approach is similar to competitors such as Samsung S-series versions, which has the greatest coverage of Rs80,000-Rs1,20,000. With refined hardware and Leica cameras, the leaked model could emerge as a strong premium Android phone in 2026. This approach positions the upcoming device as a refined Xiaomi flagship phone for 2026, sitting between the Pro and Ultra models. Global/India launches likely post-China testing. While there is no confirmation yet, a Xiaomi 17 India launch is expected after the China release, following Xiaomi's usual rollout pattern.



