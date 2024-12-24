Samsung Unwraps Christmas Deals on Galaxy Wearables: Check details

Samsung has unwrapped exciting Christmas offers on its Galaxy wearable devices, bringing big discounts, cashback offers, and upgrade bonuses to Indian consumers. The deals, available for a limited time feature attractive price cuts across popular models such as the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds3 Pro, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Buds3, and the Galaxy Buds FE.

These festive offers aim to make Samsung’s cutting-edge wearables more accessible while delivering premium fitness, entertainment, and lifestyle features.

Samsung Galaxy Wearables Christmas Offers Details

1. Galaxy Watch Ultra

Discount Offer: Up to ₹12,000 off, including ₹12,000 instant cashback or an ₹10,000 upgrade bonus.

Key Features:

Advanced Health Tracking – Features a 3-in-1 BioActive Sensor for ECG monitoring, heart rate tracking, and body composition analysis to support overall health goals.

Dual-Frequency GPS – Ensures precise location tracking, making it ideal for hiking, running, and other outdoor activities.

Rugged Durability – With a 10 ATM water resistance rating and military-grade toughness, it’s built to handle extreme conditions, including underwater adventures.

2. Galaxy Buds3 Pro

Discount Offer: Priced at ₹14,999 with an additional ₹5,000 cashback or upgrade bonus.

Key Features:

Hi-Res Audio Quality – Equipped with dual amplifiers, 10mm dynamic drivers, and a planar tweeter for rich sound clarity and deep bass.

Adaptive Noise Control – Automatically adjusts noise cancellation levels based on ambient sounds for a more personalized experience.

Voice Commands – Allows hands-free control without wake words, enabling smooth playback adjustments and volume management.

3. Galaxy Watch7

Discount Offer: ₹8,000 cashback or upgrade bonus.

Key Features:

Comprehensive Health Monitoring – Tracks heart rate, offers ECG analysis and monitors sleep patterns for better health insights.

Extended Battery Life – Optimized power management delivers longer usage time, supporting active lifestyles without frequent recharging.

Customizable Watch Faces – Users can personalize the display with dynamic watch faces and useful widgets.

4. Galaxy Buds3 – Affordable and Feature-Rich

Discount Offer: ₹4,000 cashback or upgrade bonus.

Key Features:

Active Noise Cancellation – Blocks background noise for clearer sound quality, though not as advanced as the Pro version.

Ergonomic Design – Lightweight and designed for comfort, with multiple ear tip sizes for a secure fit.

Wireless Charging Case – Supports USB-C and wireless charging, adding convenience for on-the-go users.

5. Galaxy Buds FE – Budget-Friendly Option

Discount Offer: ₹4,000 cashback or upgrade bonus.

Key Features:

Affordable Audio Solution – Provides decent sound quality and noise cancellation at an entry-level price.

Comfortable Fit – Designed for extended wear, making them ideal for travel or work.

Reliable Battery Life – Offers long-lasting playback, reducing the need for frequent recharges.

Additional Offers and Benefits

Multi-Buy Savings: Consumers purchasing Samsung Galaxy S or Z Series smartphones can enjoy additional savings worth up to ₹18,000 on select Galaxy wearables.

Galaxy Ring Free Gift: Customers buying the Galaxy Ring during the Samsung Live Event (December 20–22) will receive a complimentary 45W Samsung Travel Adapter.

No-Cost EMI Options: Flexible EMI plans of up to 24 months are available, making premium wearables even more affordable.

Why Upgrade this Christmas?

Samsung’s holiday offers provide an excellent opportunity to upgrade your tech accessories at discounted prices. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast, music lover, or looking for smart lifestyle gadgets, Samsung’s Galaxy wearables combine cutting-edge technology, stylish designs, and affordable pricing to meet diverse needs.

