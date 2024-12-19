AI in Healthcare: Better Diagnoses, Streamlined Operations.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a sci-fi concept for healthcare—it's already here, and it’s making big moves. From faster diagnoses to shorter hospital stays, AI is changing how healthcare works behind the scenes. It’s not hype. It’s happening.

Advertisment

“AI won’t replace doctors, but doctors using AI will replace those who don’t,” says Gerald Jaideep, CEO of Medvarsity, a key figure in healthcare education and digital transformation. His take? AI isn’t a threat—it’s a boost. And if you think you’ve seen it all, think again. We’re still in the early days of this shift, and the changes ahead are going to be huge.

How AI is reshaping healthcare? The facts on diagnostics, hospital efficiency, workforce shifts, and the tricky legal stuff. Ready? Let’s go.

AI in Healthcare: Not as New as You’d Think

Advertisment

AI in healthcare isn’t fresh off the assembly line. Machine learning (ML) has been chugging away in hospitals for over 15 years. Radiologists were some of the first to use it, with AI scanning X-rays, MRIs, and ultrasounds to spot red flags. The catch? Back then, it was just a second opinion, not a decision-maker. The doctor still had the final call.

Fast forward to today, and Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT are flipping the script. These models don’t just analyze images—they understand text, process patient histories, and sift through research papers in seconds. What took a team of doctors hours to analyze, AI can now do in minutes. It’s like moving from a bicycle to a bullet train.

But here’s the kicker: It’s still not perfect. Machines are fast, but context matters. AI can tell you there’s a “shadow” on an X-ray, but it takes a doctor to say if it’s harmless or serious. Gerald Jaideep puts it simply: “AI can be a sharp tool, but a human still needs to wield it.”

Advertisment

Can AI Replace Doctors? Not So Fast.

The idea of AI replacing doctors is a hot topic. People imagine robots walking around in white coats, handing out prescriptions. Reality check: that’s not happening.

Yes, AI can offer diagnosis suggestions. Yes, it can flag potential issues. But judgment, empathy, and context are human-only skills—at least for now. Imagine you walk into a doctor’s office with stomach pain. AI might suggest three possible causes. But only a human doctor can ask, “Did you eat something weird last night?” Machines don’t have that kind of curiosity.

Advertisment

Another concern? Liability. If an AI system misdiagnoses a patient, who’s responsible? The doctor? The hospital? The company that built the AI? Nobody wants to be the one holding that bag. Until this question gets a clear answer, doctors will keep making the final call.

Faster Discharges, Smoother Systems, Happier Patients

If you’ve ever waited hours for hospital discharge, you know the struggle. It’s a game of "hurry up and wait." Paperwork gets passed around, bills get calculated, and suddenly it’s 5 PM and you’re still stuck there.

Advertisment

Jaideep says this is one of AI’s biggest wins. Right now, discharges take 6-8 hours. With AI handling the paperwork, it could shrink to just 40 minutes. Yep, less than an hour.

How? AI can automate billing, finalize discharge notes, and flag missing info. Instead of nurses doing manual checks, machines do it instantly. Faster discharges mean more available beds. More beds mean more patients can be treated. And if you’re the patient waiting to leave, that 40-minute exit is music to your ears.

But it’s not just discharges. AI can also predict staffing needs. If AI notices a flu surge on the horizon, hospitals can call in more nurses before they get slammed. That’s the kind of forecasting hospitals didn’t have before. It's like weather apps, but for patient loads.

Advertisment

India's Hidden Advantage: Data. Lots of It.

AI learns from data. The more data it gets, the smarter it becomes. Countries like the US and UK have clean, centralized healthcare data, but India has something even better: raw volume.

Here’s the story: An Australian university spent 7 years collecting enough patient data to train an AI system. India? Six months. The sheer number of patients in India generates massive data daily. Sure, it’s messy. Sure, it’s unstructured. But for training AI, more data beats clean data every time.

Advertisment

This gives India an advantage. Hospitals here can train AI models faster, especially in areas like infectious diseases, where data changes quickly. Other countries have to wait years to get enough samples. India’s data stream is like drinking from a firehose. Fast, constant, and massive.

Who Takes the Blame When AI Messes Up?

AI isn't perfect. Machines make mistakes. But if a mistake happens during surgery, who takes the heat?

This is one of the trickiest questions in healthcare AI. Imagine a robotic surgery tool slips and cuts the wrong artery. Is it the hospital's fault? The doctor's? The company that made the software? Nobody knows for sure. And that’s a big reason AI adoption has been slow.

Healthcare regulators like India's NABH are still writing the rulebook. Without clear rules on liability, hospitals won’t risk it. No one wants to be the test case.

Jaideep’s take? Hospitals will stick with “human-in-the-loop” systems—where a human always makes the final call. Full-blown "AI-only" decisions are still years away, and for good reason.

Doctors Will Need to Learn New Skills (Yes, Even Surgeons)

AI doesn’t just change how hospitals run—it changes how doctors work. A surgeon who trained 20 years ago didn't learn how to analyze AI-driven X-rays. Nurses weren’t taught how to spot AI system errors. But today? They’ll have to learn.

Healthcare professionals will need to understand how AI works, where it goes wrong, and how to step in when it fails. Doctors won’t just be healers; they’ll be data analysts too. It’s not optional. If doctors don’t adapt, they’ll be left behind.

Jaideep warns hospitals not to downplay this challenge. Training doctors on new AI workflows will take time. It’s not plug-and-play. And since lives are on the line, the margin for error is slim.

So, What’s Next for AI in Healthcare?

Here’s where things stand:

AI won't replace doctors—but doctors using AI will win. Machines don’t have empathy, but they do have speed. Faster discharges mean happier patients and more revenue. Hospitals that cut down discharge times will see more patient flow and better efficiency. Legal rules are still in the works. Until we know who’s responsible for mistakes, AI will remain a “helper,” not the boss. India’s data advantage is huge. India generates more patient data in 6 months than some countries do in 7 years. That’s a serious edge.

What’s Next?

Jaideep thinks it’ll take 15-20 years before we see fully autonomous AI in hospitals. That’s a long runway, but it’s necessary. Healthcare is too delicate to rush. Until then, AI will be like a sharp assistant—quick, clever, but still under human supervision.

The most immediate changes will be seen in efficiency. Faster discharges. Better staff planning. Smarter resource use. Patients won’t need to know the AI is there—but they’ll feel the difference.

The big takeaway? AI is here to help, not to take over. And for healthcare, that’s exactly what’s needed.