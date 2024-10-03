Best Discounts on Speakers Under Rs 10000: Diwali with Music

Thanks to various offers and discounts on multiple types, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale is one of the greatest occasions to purchase portable speakers. In case you're searching for a small wireless speaker that won't break the bank, discounts are available on several models from JBL, Marshall, Tribit, Sony, Ultimate Ears, Boat, and Portronics during the current Great Indian Festival sale. Customers of Amazon can further reduce the cost of their purchases by using qualifying bank cards in addition to these reductions. This post will examine the Best Discounts on Speakers Under Rs 10000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale.

Check Out Bank Offers for Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale

While there are several offers on Amazon, finish your purchase with an SBI credit card or debit card to receive an instant 10% discount on select items. Based on what we've seen on multiple Amazon listings, you'll need to ensure that your purchase value is above a particular amount to take advantage of this discount. Let's now explore some of the most excellent offers on portable speakers available to you right now on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Tribit StormBox 2 -Deal Price Rs. 4,839

With 34W peak power Bluetooth wireless speakers, you can immerse yourself in immersive 360° audio. You feature a pair of 48mm full-range drivers; Tribit StormBox 2 guarantees pristine sound quality. Extra-Long Replay Duration Portable outdoor speakers, equipped with RunStretch technology, provide an amazing 24-hour playback time to listen to music nonstop day and night. Plus, you may listen up to 150 feet away, thanks to the newest Bluetooth 5.3 technology!

Sony ULT Field 1- Deal Price Rs. 8,998

This Sony ULT Field 1 speaker's ULT Button is a unique feature that lets you instantly press it to experience deep, rich bass. It is lightweight, portable, and has a detachable multi-way strap that makes it ideal for usage when on the road. The speaker guarantees continuous playback with a 12-hour battery life, so the music never ends. Because of its IP67 designation, which ensures that it is dustproof, rustproof, and waterproof, it is perfect for outdoor events and adventures in all weather.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3- Deal Price Rs. 4,995

The UE WONDERBOOM, 3 micro party speaker, offers enhanced sound for 14 hours of audio and music playback—more excellent 360° sound in a tiny package.

Booming bass, giant 360-degree sound: Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 is intended to produce complete stereo audio; hit the Outdoor Boost button to get fantastic sound specially tailored for outdoor conditions.

Forget the charger - the WONDERBOOM 3 rechargeable portable Bluetooth speaker bangs longer with 14 hours of battery life, so you can soak in every moment and keep the diwali party going

Tribit StormBox Pro - Deal Price Rs. 7,969

Massive experience, tremendous sound. With a 360 unmatched ° sound, the Tribit StormBox Pro packs a loudness and sound quality punch above its weight. Equipped with two passive radiators to produce powerful bass tones, it transforms inefficient vibrations into auditory output. There are no dead zones; therefore, wherever you are when listening to this speaker is appropriate. Get the party going, the dance floor moving, and your foot tapping. It's challenging to overlook the Tribit XBass Technology, which perfectly captures the low notes and bass kicks that give a song its full, gratifying sound.

Boat Stone 1800 Deal Price Rs. 5,998

Powerful Sound: The boAt Stone 1800 Bluetooth Speaker features an incredible 90W RMS Sound that brings your music to life, ensuring every rhythm is precisely heard. Extended Playtime: Take pleasure in your music for up to five hours on a single charge, ensuring your travels never end.

Seamless Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3 provides a stable and fast connection, making it easy to connect your devices.Rugged and Splash-Proof: The speaker is perfect for outdoor use because of its IPX6 Splash Resistance rating, which allows it to withstand splashes and rain.

EarFun Uboom -Deal Price Rs. 5,089

The EarFun Uboom Bluetooth speaker, which has two high-sensitivity drivers, produced 360° of live stereo sound. Modern DSP (Digital Audio Signal Processing) technology accomplishes the noise in music playback and clear and powerful high-quality sound.

Two "passive radiators" vibration devices are utilized to produce a loud bass. Despite the EarFun Bluetooth speaker's compact size, its substantial 24W output allows you to enjoy strong sound. In addition to supporting hands-free calling, the integrated high-sensitivity condenser microphone also works with voice assistant apps like Google Voice Assistant and Siri.

Soundcore Anker Rave Neo 2 -Deal Price Rs. 9,499

Blast Your Music with 80W: 80W of stereo sound will provide your guests with music they will remember. With BassUp technology, the portable Soundcore Anker Rave Neo 2 can make the bass pounding.

Get in sync with PartyCast 2.0! PartyCast 2.0 lets you create the best entertainment possible and connect over 100 speakers. Your speakers will astonish your guests with a beat-synchronized light display.

Floats on the Water: You can bring your music into the pool. Even if someone submerged the portable speaker, its IPX7 water-tight case would shield the electronics and allow it to float.

Tribit XSound Go -Deal Price Rs. 2,499

The Tribit XSound Go Speaker produces an incredibly immersive listening experience unmatched by any other, thanks to its crystal clear highs, sharp mids, and powerful bass. The dual 8W power drivers and state-of-the-art bass radiators produce fantastic sound without distortion, even at maximum volume.

Avoid being constrained by cords. Up to a 100-foot range, premium Bluetooth 5.0 technology easily connects to all your Bluetooth-enabled devices. Holding down the multifunction button will allow you to use Google Now and Siri voice input.

JBL Flip 5 -Deal Price Rs. 5,999

Experience JBL Pure Bass Sound with the newest racetrack drivers, which deliver powerful bass in a small package;12 HOURS PLAYTIME: With the best audio settings, extend the music's duration for twelve hours. The JBL Flip 5, with its IPX7 rating, lets you play music during your pool party or even in the rain; PARTYBOOST: PartyBoost enables you to connect extra JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to enhance your party or couple two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound.

Portronics Dash 12- Deal Price Rs. 5,999

Every time you turn on the music, move. Just enough room exists for the incredible and potent Portronics Dash 12 wireless speaker to provide flawless sounds. Even the best soundbars are outperformed by this portable speaker with 60 watts. Dash 12 wireless speaker comes with a wireless karaoke mic. Enjoy your house parties and plan karaoke nights with the Dash 12 wireless speaker's karaoke mic connectivity.