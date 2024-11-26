Black Friday 2024 sale: Amazing Deals on Amazon, Flipkart and Croma

The Black Friday 2024 sale has arrived in India, and several e-commerce sites are already providing wonderful discounts and offers. Deals and discounts on computers, TVs, household appliances, iPhones, and smartphones from other brands are available during the Black Friday 2024 sale. One of the biggest shopping occasions of the year is expected to be India's Black Friday 2024 sale.India. There is something for everyone, with big retailers like Amazon, Flipkart and Croma offering tempting discounts on smartphones, laptops, household appliances, and more. Put these amazing deals on your calendars, make a wish list, and get ready to seize them before they're gone!

Deals for Amazon India's Black Friday 2024 sale

As part of its ongoing Black Friday sale, the e-commerce giant is now offering discounts and bargains on a wide range of products, including gadgets like PCs, laptops, tablets, cellphones, and more. In addition to these, you can get discounts and offers on kitchen and household items.

Flipkart's Black Friday 2024 sales

Flipkart's Black Friday sale is underway, and customers can save money on various items, such as tablets, laptops, and smartphones. Customers may save up to 80% on speakers, earbuds, and other accessories and up to 50% on electronics.

Croma Black Friday Sale 2024

Croma's TGI Black Friday sale is also live, offering discounts on various electronics and home appliances. The sale runs from 24 November to 26 November , featuring:

Laptops and Tablets : Grab deals on top brands like HP, Dell, and Lenovo with up to 55% off discounts.

Smartphones : Discounts on popular models, including Samsung Galaxy devices, iPhones, and more.

Home Appliances : Major markdowns on essential kitchen appliances such as room heaters, geysers, and air purifiers. Expect savings of up to 80% on select items.

Phone Accessories: Discounts on chargers, cases, and other smartphone accessories.

Croma's sale is perfect for tech lovers looking to upgrade their gadgets or outfit their homes with new appliances.

Exciting Offers on Electronics

Smartphones

The Black Friday sales feature discounts on popular smartphones.

iPhone 15 : Available at a discounted price of ₹57,749 .

iPhone 15 Pro Max : Priced at ₹1,23,999 .

Samsung Galaxy S23 : Now available for ₹38,999 .

Other notable mentions include the Moto G85, Samsung Galaxy S24, and the Nothing CMF Phone 1, all expected to see significant price cuts.

Laptops and Computers

For tech enthusiasts looking to upgrade their devices, Amazon and Flipkart offer discounts on laptops from leading brands: Discounts of up to 45% off on laptops from HP, Lenovo, and Acer.

Expect deals on gaming laptops and accessories as well.

Home Appliances

The Black Friday sale extends beyond electronics: Major discounts on smart TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more.

Flipkart is offering up to 80% off on select household appliances.

Additional Discounts and Offers

In addition to direct price cuts, consumers can expect attractive bank offers and cashback deals during the Black Friday sales: Amazon provides up to 55% off on its devices, such as Echo Dot and Fire TV.

Flipkart is likely to offer extra savings through SuperCoins and bank discounts.

Here's everything you need to know about the ongoing Black Friday sale across different platforms.

Black Friday sale 2024: Dates

Amazon India: 21 November to 29 November

Tata Cliq: 26 November to 30 November

Croma: 24 November to 26 November

Flipkart: 24 November to 29 November.

Enjoy your shopping!

