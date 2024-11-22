PS5 Console Prices Slashed-Play GTA 6 with PS Black Friday Deals

PlayStation Black Friday Sale has been launched for the Indian market. The deals are amazing as they cover slash in prices with respect to PS5 consoles, PS5 Digital Consoles, PSVR2, PlayStation Plus Membership, PS5 and PS4 Games, and Controllers and Accessories. The deals are just awesome and also a great piece of news for the GTA 6 fans, who would love to play the game on their PS5 consoles, when it releases in the fall of 2025. The deals are available on Sony Center as well as Amazon, and you can choose the option that suits you perfectly for making the purchase.

Here are all the deals from the PlayStation Store:

Console Deals

PlayStation 5 Console

PS5 console has been in the news for a long time now, as it has been announced as one of the gaming consoles that will support the highly anticipated game, GTA 6. The game is set to launch in the fall of 2025 for PS5 and Xbox X/S Series consoles, but right now with this awesome Black Friday Sale, you can purchase the console at an unbelievable price of Rs. 47,490. The original price of the console is 54,990, but the Black Friday deal offers you the console at a price of 47,490.

Get your PS5 console here.

PS5 Fortnite Cobalt Star

This offer includes PS5 console, DualSenses wireless controller and full game download voucher. The original price of the bundle is 54,990, but the Black Friday deal offers you the console at a price of 47,490.

Get the Offer Here.

PS5 Digital Edition Fortnite® Cobalt Star

This includes PS5 digital console, DualSenses wireless controller and full game download voucher. The original price of the bundle is 44,990, but the Black Friday deal offers you the console at a price of 37,490.

Get the Deal Here.

PlayStation Plus Black Friday Deals

PlayStation Plus membership lets you play hundreds of PS5 and PS4 games with the PlayStation Plus Extra Game Catalogue, add much-loved classics and Game Trials with a Deluxe membership. Other features include online multiplayer and monthly games from PlayStation Plus Essential. PlayStation Plus membership for 12 months is available for Rs. 5319 now (30% off for the first 12 months, then Rs. 7599 every 12 months. This offer is available till 5th December 2024 only.

Click Here to join PlayStation Plus and enjoy a huge Black Friday saving on 12 months of your chosen membership plan.

PSVR2 Black Friday Deals

PSVR2

Play games with 4K HDR visuals4, a 110º field of view and advanced graphical rendering with PSVR2, which is now available at a price of 37,999 (34% Off).

Get the Deal Here.

PSVR2 Bundles

This includes PSVR2 and Horizon Call of the Mountain game bundle, which is now available at a price of 37,999 (34% Off).

Get the Deal Here.

Dual Sense Wireless Controllers

Get Black Friday Deals on DualSense wireless controllers and the DualSense Edge wireless controller.

PS5 Games Black Friday Deals

PlayStation Black Friday Sale for the year 2024 offers massive discounts on consoles, PS Plus Membership, games and PSVR2. Consumers can either visit the official PlayStation Store or visit Amazon to get the best PlayStation deals online.

