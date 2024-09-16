Flipkart Big Billion Days: Win a Car with Coocaa Bada Bumper Dhamaka

From 16 September to 31 October, Flipkart will host its Big Billion Days, offering incredible deals, exclusive discounts, and the opportunity to win a car. Coocaa Announces 'Bada Bumper Dhamaka' During Flipkart's Big Billion Days.

Advertisment

Flipkart Big Billion Days Offer: Coocaa TV Bada Bumper Dhamaka lucky draw

During Flipkart's Big Billion Days, Coocaa, the well-known smart TV company that set a Guinness World Record for its remarkable sales performance, will launch its most thrilling festival offer. Beginning on 16 September and lasting until 31 October 2024, customers will be able to take advantage of special prices on all Coocaa TVs in addition to entering the "Bada Bumper Dhamaka" lucky draw, which will feature a car as the grand prize, which will be revealed after Diwali.

Director of Sales & Marketing at Skyworth India Electronics Private Limited, Sushovit Ranjan, made a statement on the occasion, saying, "The 'Bada Bumper Dhamaka' is our way of celebrating grandly with our customers during this festive season." We want to establish Coocaa TVs as the best option for at-home entertainment by providing amazing deals and a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win an automobile. Every element we provide, from the user-friendly Google TV interface to the matte panels and Dolby Atmos audio, demonstrates our dedication to quality and innovation. We do not doubt that this offer would significantly improve our consumers' entertainment experiences all around India."

Advertisment

Coocaa is a global leader in smart TV technology

With over 350 service centres spread throughout India, six R&D facilities, activities in nine international countries, and a history of over 30 years in technological innovation, Coocaa is a global leader in smart TV technology. In addition to smashing sales records globally with 52,672 units sold, Coocaa has won 25 international design awards and received recognition on a global scale for its quality and inventiveness.

Coocaa TVs: Features

Advertisment

Coocaa TVs are made with several cutting-edge technologies to improve watching at home. The Google TV platform offers an easy-to-use interface and seamless access to various content. Coocaa's unique matte screen technology ensures a comfortable viewing experience even in brightly lit areas by reducing glare and reflections. The TVs also include Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light technologies to reduce eye strain during prolonged viewing sessions. Additionally, Dolby Atmos sound technology—which produces cinematic audio quality—and HDR+—which improves clarity, contrast, and brilliant colors—allow Coocaa TVs to provide an immersive audio-visual experience. All of these elements work together to give viewers better performance and comfort, which elevates Coocaa to the top of the list for premium home entertainment.

Coocaa gives exclusive launch prices during Flipkart's Big Billion Days.

Customers have an incredible opportunity to take advantage of outstanding, lucrative bargains and enter an exciting lucky draw with the Bada Bumper Dhamaka promotion. Customers who buy any Coocaa TV on Flipkart between 16 September and 31 October 2024 will be eligible to win a brand-new automobile. The winner will be revealed after Diwali. Furthermore, Coocaa gives exclusive launch prices during Flipkart's Big Billion Days. For example, the 43C3U Plus is only ₹12,999, making it an excellent option for people wishing to upgrade their home entertainment with premium technology at an unbeatable price.

Advertisment

Also Read: https://www.pcquest.com/tech-trends/guinness-world-record-holder-coocaa-unveils-y73-pro-qled-tvs-4792340