Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2025: Grab Deals on iPhone 16 and More

Flipkart’s Republic Day sale is approaching soon. As we all are aware that Flipkart offers very good discounts during its sale period. You can expect great discounts during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2025 as well. The Monumental Sale will commence on January 14, 2025, with early access for Plus members starting on January 13.There will be a huge sale on the latest iPhone models, including the iPhone 16 and Pro. Read further to know the discounts so you are prepared for the sale and don’t miss out on any attractive offers.

Advertisment

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2025: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 will be available for Rs.63,999 only during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2025. It is originally priced at Rs.79,900. Can you believe that the iPhone 16 is being offered at its lowest price already. You can get it at this price only on Flipkart using Bank offers, reduced prices and exchange bonuses. There is a discount on the iPhone 16 Plus too. It is all over their promotional banners that suggest the iPhone 16 Plus will be available for an effective price of Rs.73,999.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2025: Discounts on iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max Models

Advertisment

Who doesn't want an iPhone 16 Pro? If you are unable to buy it due to its hefty price, we have good news for you. During the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2025, both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be discounted. According to Flipkart’s banner the iPhone 16 Pro 128GB model is for Rs.1,02,900 and the iPhone 16 Pro Max is for Rs.1,27,900.

The Apple iPad (10th Gen) will be available at a price of Rs.27,999.

Flipkartwill provide discounts on other smartphones too. Android smartphones will go on sale as well. You may avail discounts on electronic items too.

Advertisment

Benefits for Shoppers during Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2025

Customers can avail an additional 5% cashback using the Flipkart Axis Bank card. The Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2025 will also have deals on categories like laptops, TVs, and home appliances. Look out for the sale on Flipkart and order your desired gadget before deals run out. It is a great opportunity to buy during the sale. Happy shopping!









