Samsung Galaxy S25 Launch Date: Things You Must Know

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is one of the most exciting phones to look out for this year. Samsung has not announced the launch date yet. It is expected that the new series will be revealed to everyone during the Galaxy Unpacked event in the third week of January. The most exciting buzz is around the Samsung galaxy S25 camera features. If the rumours are to be believed the series will include variations in camera quality, computing power, battery capacity, and even design. Let’s further read to know about the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.
Release Date of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series
It is highly expected that the Galaxy S25 series will be launched on the 22nd of January. The Pre-order Start Date is expected to be January 24, 2025. We expect the Official Release Date to be February 7, 2025 (may vary slightly based on regions). Though, there is no confirmation from Samsung directly but we expect the launch to happen in the coming days. There could be a delay in the release of the Galaxy S25 Slim model later in the year.
Models to Expect
Samsung has a tradition to launch a series. To keep the tradition going it is likely to release Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Slim Option for Galaxy S25
Everyone is looking out for the slim version of the Samsung Galaxy S25. However, according to some sources there is still time for Samsung to release the slim version of this phone. We expect a delay especially for this particular slim version of the phone.
Changes to the Appearance
If leaks and rumors are to be believed, Samsung will most likely stick with the flat display design that was used in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The curved edges may be gone. Furthermore, it is rumoured that the Ultra variant will have more rounded corners to improve on its design.
Performance Enhancements for Galaxy S25
The Galaxy S25 series is expected to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor globally. Some regions may see smartphones equipped with an enhanced Exynos chipset. An increase in RAM across the lineup is definitely expected. The standard Galaxy S25 is likely to come with 8GB, while the Plus and Ultra models could offer up to 12GB. Improvements in GPU efficiency are expected to enhance battery life.
Is Samsung focusing more on software and AI capabilities rather than hardware improvements?
Following the trend set last year by Samsung, the Galaxy S25 series is expected to showcase advancements in Galaxy AI, offering unique features that set it apart from competitors. There will be enhanced tools for capturing and editing photos and videos. All AI tasks can be done on the device directly rather than relying on cloud computing.
The launch of OneUI 7
Samsung has a custom interface based on Android 17. OneUI 7 is expected to be launched in Samsung phones with the Galaxy S25 series. Other Samsung devices may also get the upgrade as it will be rolled out after the release. This feature will benefit users as Live notifications will appear on the locked screen. There will be Enhanced Widgets and Customization Options.
Camera features of Galaxy S25
Talking about the Galaxy S25 Ultra camera feature, there will be an upgrade to its telephoto lens. The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus will have the same Camera features as from the previous generations. Video quality enhancements are also expected. From the 12MP sensor the phone is expected to get a 50 MP Ultra Wide Camera. This upgrade will give better image quality and wider shots. We don’t have any further details.
