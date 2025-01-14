Galaxy Unpacked Event and S25 series: What Makes It a Must-Have?

The Galaxy Unpacked event by Samsung has officially announced its date. The Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for January 22, 2025. Samsung is officially going to launch the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung may launch a Slim version too. The Galaxy S25 Slim, is expected to be the company’s slimmest smartphone yet. It may be unveiled at the event but will be launched much later.

Advertisment

The price of the Galaxy S25 series will be revealed at the launch. We can still calculate the cost of the Galaxy S25 series through the leaked European prices. Read further to know the price and other details.

Why should you buy the Galaxy S25 series ?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, set to launch on January 22, 2025. The series has some out of the box camera capabilities, particularly in the Galaxy S25 Ultra model. This is a flagship model. It is expected to feature a 200MP primary camera with advanced zoom capabilities. It will have a newly upgraded 50MP ultra-wide lens too. Your photography experience will be enhanced to another level. It is a strong contender for photography enthusiasts.

Advertisment

Talking about the processor, the device will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. This series is going to ensure top-tier performance and efficiency. It has a 6.9-inch flat AMOLED display. The design is modified and will have slimmer bezels and a more industrial aesthetic. The Galaxy S25 Ultra will be top notch in its style game. To top the cake with a cherry, features like enhanced AI capabilities and improved battery performance will take the smartphone experience to a whole new level.

Galaxy S25 Series in India: Expected Price

Talking about the leaked European retail listing, the Samsung Galaxy S25 with 128GB storage may cost Rs 85,000. The higher storage variants are expected to cost Rs 91,000 for the 256GB model and about Rs 1,01,000 for the 512GB option. The Galaxy S25+ may cost roughly Rs 1,09,000 for the 256GB variant. Whereas the 512GB version will cost approximately Rs 1,20,000. Galaxy S25 Ultra has a steep price tag. The base model is rumoured to start at Rs 1,38,000. The top-end variant with 1TB storage could be around Rs 1,70,000. The Galaxy S24 series was launched last year.The prices were much lower as compared to the Galaxy S25 lineup. There is a potential price hike in the upcoming Galaxy S25 series.

Advertisment

How to pre-reserve Galaxy S25 series in India?

Samsung comes out with a new lineup of phones every year. Indian customers eagerly wait to purchase new smartphones from Samsung. Indian customers can pre-book the Galaxy S25 series. You may pre-reserve your new devices for a refundable fee of Rs 1,999. This pre booking will get you an additional advantage worth Rs.5000. There are incentives for people pre- booking the phone through its official website. Customers can choose from exclusive colour options to customise RAM and storage configurations. The upgrade to the Galaxy S25 series makes it even more appealing.

Advertisment

Everything will be revealed by January 22 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. We can’t keep calm!