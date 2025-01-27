How OpenAI Operator will automate the services in your Web Browser?

OpenAI recently announced to launch research preview of Operator, a general-purpose AI agent that autonomously performs tasks in a web browser. Operator is coming to U.S. users on ChatGPT’s $200 Pro subscription plan first. OpenAI plans to roll this feature out to more users in its Plus, Team, and Enterprise tiers eventually.

"Operator" will be in other countries soon," said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman during a livestream. "Europe will, unfortunately, take a while." The first finding of this kind is available at operator.chatgpt.com, but, as OpenAI has mentioned, it is planned to extend this service to all ChatGPT clients.

How will the OpenAI operator curate the web services?

Operator, according to OpenAI, to automate tasks like booking travel, making restaurant reservations, and shopping online. The users can navigate to different task categories within the Operator interface and select shopping, delivery, dining, or travel unlocking different automation.

When ChatGPT users activate Operator, a small window will pop up showing a dedicated web browser that the agent uses to complete tasks, along with explanations of specific actions the agent is performing. In addition, users are still able to take control of their screen while the Operator is working as the Operator uses its dedicated browser.

What's the Technology behind it?

According to OpenAI, the Operator is built on a Computer-Using Agent model, or CUA, which combines the vision capabilities of the company's GPT-4o model with the reasoning abilities of OpenAI's more advanced models. The CUA is trained to interact with the front end of websites, meaning it doesn’t require the use of developer-facing APIs to interface with various services.

In other words, the CUA can use buttons, navigate through menus, and fill out forms on a web page the same way a human would. OpenAI is working with companies like DoorDash, eBay, Instacart, Priceline, StubHub, and Uber to make sure that the Operator honors the rules that these businesses have placed in their terms of service.

