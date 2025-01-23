GTA Vice City Next-Gen Edition Launch on 25th January 2025 Brings GTA 4 to Vice City

On 25th January 2025, GTA Vice City Next-Gen Edition will launch for PC players. It is a fan-made project that successfully ports the entirety of Vice City into GTA 4’s Game Engine. GTA Vice City Next-Gen includes all the story missions, collectibles, everything, and the team has put in a lot of effort to create a lot of features from the scratch. The only question that stands relevant here is how long will the GTA Vice City Next-Gen Edition last? Recently, Libert City Preservation Project for GTA 5 was taken down by Rockstar Games, and who knows this New Next-Gen Edition might face a similar fate after its release.
This Vice City Next Gen edition has been created by Revolution Games, and they have built it from scratch, so that the Edition works as smoothly as possible. Also, Rage Engine from GTA 4 has been used to design this Vice City Next-Gen Edition. All the major features including the missions and the collectibles would be brought over from Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and you can expect a somewhat similar content.
All We Know About GTA Vice City Next-Gen Edition
It has already been mentioned that all efforts have been put up by the developers to built this new Vice City Next-Gen Edition from scratch. This will make it work as smoothly as possible, and to make it look better all the visuals and lighting effects have been updated. Buildings and weapons are based on Grand Theft Auto Vice City- Definitive Edition and neon lighting has been taken from GTA Vice City Stories, but what you will see in the final game is the upgraded version of these features. Vehicles from GTA San Andreas would be ported into GTA Vice City Next-Gen and it will also feature character animations similar to Grand Theft Auto 4. All the story missions from the game have been rewritten by the Revolution Team and they would be ported into the Vice City Next-Gen Edition. Some of the original cheats from the game would also be added, and the list of cheats that you can use from day 1 are given here:
- Full Health – ASPIRINE
- Full Armor: PRECIOUSPROTECTION
- Wanted level to 0 – LEAVEMEALONE
- Increase Wanted level by 2 stars –YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
- Nearby Vehicles explode – BIGBANG
- Very Cloudy Weather – ABITDRIEG
- Cloudy Weather – APLEASANTDAY
- Sunny Weather – ALOVELYDAY
- Rainy Weather – CATSANDDOGS
- Foggy Weather – CANTSEEATHING
- Spawn Limo – ROCKANDROLLCAR
- Spawn Hearse – THELASTRIDE
- Spawn Bloodring Banger – TRAVELINSTYLE
- Spawn Tank – PANZER
- Weapon Set 1 – THUGSTOOLS
- Weapon Set 2 – PROFESSIONALTOOLS
- Weapon Set 3 – NUTTERTOOLS
- Commit Suicide – ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
- Speed up gameplay – ONSPEED
- Slow down gameplay – BOOOOOORING
- Spawn Sabre Turbo – GETTHEREFAST
- Spawn Trashmaster – RUBBISHCAR
- Spawn Caddie – BETTERTHANWALKING
- Spawn Hotring Racer – GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
- Spawn Hotring Race ALT – GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
- Spawn Bloodring Banger ALT – GETTHEREQUICKLY
GTA Vice City Next-Gen Download
The download link for GTA Vice City Next-Gen Edition for PC will be available on the 25th of January 2025. The game is completely free to download.
