iPhone Users: Patience is Key for iOS 18 Apple Intelligence

According to reports, Apple will take its time pursuing AI, and for the time being, it will only be available in a few languages. The iOS 18 upgrade, which will usher in Apple Intelligence, is much anticipated by the public. Users of iPhones in several countries can test the AI features on some models; however, at first, only US English will be supported in language support. Apple recently announced that Indian English support for its much-awaited Apple Intelligence feature won't arrive until early 2025. Although Apple has announced plans to expand support to Indian English in the upcoming months, the functionality will initially be released in US English.

iOS 18 Apple Intelligence: iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or the newest models of the iPhone 16 series

Indian iPhone customers who were excitedly anticipating the release of Apple Intelligence may be disappointed by this delay. Apple devices are expected to benefit from enhanced search, language translation, and personalised suggestions thanks to this innovation, which claims to introduce advanced AI capabilities. By altering the language settings on their iPhones, Indians may also enjoy Apple's AI on their iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or the newest models of the iPhone 16 series. However, they must wait a lot if they want local backing. Users must adjust their Siri language to US English to enjoy these AI functions. This implies that customers can immediately use Apple Intelligence in areas like the United States, where English is the primary language. Apple Intelligence will probably be made available later for customers in India and other places where English is not the primary language. The necessity of training the AI model in particular local languages or variations of English could be one of the reasons for this delay.

iOS 18 Apple Intelligence: Apple Intelligence will be available as a free software update

Apple's English support will roll out to countries like Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK later this year. "Apple Intelligence will be available as a free software update," according to Apple's official specifications on the release. Next month, iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 will include the initial set of Apple Intelligence features in beta, with further features to follow in the coming months. Although the precise causes of the delay are unknown, they are probably related to technological difficulties or the requirement for additional improvement of the Indian English language model. Apple has not disclosed a precise release date for the function in India; it is expected to be accessible by the beginning of 2025.

iOS 18 Apple Intelligence After Release: Availability

Several devices, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPads and Macs with M1 CPUs or later, will be able to use Apple's AI features at launch. Apple states that their device and Siri language must be set to US English for customers to utilise these AI tools from the outset. Additionally, the business announced that by 2025, Apple Intelligence will support more devices and languages. Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese are among the other languages that will be taught.

During its Glow Time event earlier this month, Apple provided a sneak peek at these AI capabilities. However, most of these capabilities are still in development, and Apple hasn't said when owners of iPhones and other Apple devices may expect to be able to access them completely.

