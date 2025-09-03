Meet Champak the IPL robotic dog that stole the spotlight

When a robotic dog named Champak trotted onto the field during the Indian Premier League, millions of viewers were caught off guard. What looked like a fun stunt was actually a glimpse into the future of sports broadcasting. And behind this innovation is Divyajot Ahluwalia, founder of WTVision India, whose company is pioneering technologies that combine real-time graphics, robotics, and data to change the way we watch cricket and more.

Why Champak showed up at the IPL and what it was really doing

If nothing else, Champak wasn’t just a crowd pleaser. It was a bold technology test to see how technology devices can enhance live coverage. With its cameras and radio-frequency connectivity, Champak was putting live video into the production workflow in real time.

Inside WTVision, the company that sent a robot onto the cricket field

WTVision is a global sports broadcasting powerhouse, providing graphics and statistics for BCCI and ICC tournaments. Beyond Champak, the company is pushing the boundaries with AI-driven player tracking, drones, augmented reality, and 360-degree mobility cameras.

The truth about Champak: no AI magic, just smart robotics

Despite looking futuristic, Champak wasn’t powered by artificial intelligence. It was robotics and control surfaces. AI plays a bigger role in other WTVision applications, like detecting players and generating on-air graphics, but Champak was about engineering precision, not autonomy.

How Champak delivered live IPL feeds fast and secure and nearly in real time

Live IPL feeds need speed and security. WTVision’s systems run on private isolated networks with no internet connection. Champak’s live video was streamed securely and uplinked via satellite, which is why fans at home saw only a brief delay.

5G hype vs. reality: Why robotic dogs don’t need it yet

5G is often touted as the next big thing for sports streaming, but WTVision says it’s not yet necessary for stadium-based production. With GPUs handling most on-site processing, 5G’s role may emerge in remote broadcasting, but that’s a future step away.

Can robotic dogs replace umpires? Why cricket needs human error

Can Champak or robotic friends eliminate umpiring errors? WTVision says no, they won’t even think of it. Sport has to be a human sport, they claim, because errors, though annoying, are what create excitement and unpredictability (the two key aspects of a cricketing experience).

“Sport is not a robotic sport. It is a human sport. The occasional mistake is part of what makes it exciting.” — Divyajot Ahluwalia

From viral mascot to tech icon, what Champak means for the future

Champak may not be back as a permanent member of the team, but its IPL debut gave the world a taste of the spectacle. For Divyajot Ahluwalia and his team, Champak is an imagination that going bold with undertakings creates excitement for the fans and pushes the boundaries of live broadcasting (as long as we don’t lose the human aspect of sport).



