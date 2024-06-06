Oppo Partners with Google and Microsoft to Bring 100 AI Tools to its Smartphones

Oppo has teamed up with Google, Microsoft, and MediaTek to advance AI technology, filing over 5,000 patents globally. The company aims to make AI accessible on smartphones across all price ranges by the end of 2024. To achieve this, Oppo has established an AI R&D Center and is collaborating with industry leaders Google, Microsoft, MediaTek, and Qualcomm to integrate AI features into daily life.
In February, Oppo opened the OPPO AI Center in Shenzhen to consolidate resources and foster AI development in image processing, computer vision, speech technology, natural language processing, and machine learning.
According to IDC's report, "Time to Democratize the Impact of AI Tech," there is significant market potential, predicting a 250 percent growth in shipments of AI-enabled phones under $1000, reaching 35 million units in 2024. IDC also notes that generative AI will enhance daily life in entertainment, mobile productivity, and more.
Oppo’s flagship series will feature Google's Gemini family LLMs, introducing AI tools such as AI Writer and AI Recording Summary. The AI Writer provides content suggestions, sentence completions, word choices, grammar corrections, and supports multi-language content creation. The AI Recording Summary automatically summarizes meetings, transcripts, and podcasts, highlighting key details like dates, names, and terms.
What AI-Generative capabilities will Oppo smartphones have?
This year, Oppo introduced over 100 generative AI capabilities to its phones and filed more than 5,399 AI patents globally, including 3,796 for AI imaging. The company's ongoing investment in R&D spans fields such as SuperVOOC flash charging, imaging algorithms that recognize age, gender, and skin tones, and a Battery Health Engine that extends battery life.
To bolster its AI ecosystem, Oppo has formed strategic partnerships with Google, Microsoft, and MediaTek. "With our persistent efforts and dedication, Oppo aims to make AI phones accessible to everyone," said Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Marketing, Sales, and Service at Oppo.
Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer of Oppo, added, "Next-gen AI smartphones will represent a major transformative stage in the mobile phone industry. We are committed to becoming a leader and promoter of AI smartphones and look forward to collaborating with our industry partners to drive innovation and reshape the intelligent mobile experience."
Oppo collaboration with Microsoft and Mediatek
In collaboration with Microsoft, Oppo is enhancing voice and text conversion experiences with Microsoft's Fast Transcription and Neural TTS technologies, using Azure AI Speech Service to develop a smooth audio recording transcription experience. The partnership also aims to strengthen the connection between desktop AI and smartphones, allowing users to leverage Desktop Copilot for content generation, text translation, and address searches via a connected PC.
Additionally, Oppo and MediaTek are collaborating to provide consumers with cutting-edge AI experiences. Chipsets with specialized AI processing units (NPU) and accelerators are being developed by both businesses. Through their partnership with these chipmakers, Oppo is able to optimize AI capabilities for both its hardware and software, leading to improved AI processing efficiency and seamless performance.
Furthermore, Oppo is utilizing the experience of chipmakers to create exclusive AI capabilities for its devices by creating custom AI frameworks that are suited to its requirements.
Also Read: Waterproof? Dustproof? Indestructible? Oppo F27 Series Might Be India's Toughest Phone Yet