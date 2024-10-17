Samsung Galaxy Ring sale begins in India, price starts from Rs 38999

Samsung has officially launched its new ring-style wearable, the Galaxy Ring, in India. This innovative device, designed for fitness tracking and health monitoring, was first introduced in July alongside Samsung's Galaxy Z 6 series foldable devices.

Since October 14, the Galaxy Ring has been available for pre-reservation in India, and it is now on sale. The ring’s compact and lightweight design brings advanced health sensors and fitness tracking technology into an elegant, minimalist form factor.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: Size, Weight, and Colors

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is available in nine different sizes, ranging from Size 5 to Size 13. The smallest ring weighs 2.3 grams, while the largest size, 13, weighs 3 grams. In terms of design, Samsung offers the Galaxy Ring in three color options: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold. This gives users flexibility in choosing both the size and style that suits their preferences.

Price, Availability, and Offers

The Galaxy Ring is priced starting at Rs 38,999 and can be purchased via Samsung's official website, select retail stores, and major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. For those unsure about their ring size, Samsung is offering a sizing kit that customers can use to ensure they pick the right fit before making their purchase.

To sweeten the deal, Samsung is providing a limited-time offer: until October 18, customers who buy the Galaxy Ring will receive a 25W travel adapter at no additional cost. Moreover, there is an option to purchase the Galaxy Ring through no-cost EMI plans of up to 24 months, available on select bank cards. This makes it easier for customers to spread out the payment over time.

Features and Durability

The Galaxy Ring stands out with its distinctive concave design and is crafted from Grade 5 titanium, known for its durability. The device also boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, meaning it can withstand being submerged in water up to 100 meters, thanks to its 10ATM rating. This makes it ideal for those who lead active lifestyles and want a wearable that can handle tough conditions.

The ring has an impressive battery life, with Samsung claiming it can last up to seven days on a single charge. It also comes with a compact, clamshell-style charging case, equipped with LED lighting to indicate the charging status.

Health Monitoring and Fitness Tracking

One of the Galaxy Ring’s key selling points is its comprehensive health-tracking capabilities. Equipped with Samsung's proprietary Health AI, the ring collects various health metrics and provides detailed reports on users' well-being. These reports are easily accessible through the Samsung Health app, which notably does not require a subscription to use.

The Health AI feature leverages data from various sources such as sleep patterns, activity levels, heart rate, and heart rate variability during sleep to provide users with personalized insights. One unique metric offered by the Galaxy Ring is the Energy Score, which evaluates the user’s current physical state based on the collected health data. This score helps users better understand how their lifestyle habits, such as sleep quality and activity levels, impact their overall energy and well-being.

Enhanced Health Tracking with Galaxy Watch

For users who want even more precise health tracking, the Galaxy Ring can be paired with a Galaxy Watch. When used together, these devices offer a more detailed and accurate picture of the user's health, as the watch adds an extra layer of data collection to complement the ring's capabilities.

With its sleek design, robust health-tracking features, and a host of smart technology, the Galaxy Ring is set to become a strong competitor in the growing wearable tech market in India. It combines fashion with function, providing users with a versatile and stylish way to monitor their health and fitness daily.

