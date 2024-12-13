Meet Android XR: The New Era of Smart Glasses from Google and Samsung

Google to revolutionize headsets with the announcement of Android XR, a new operating system specifically designed for "extended reality" devices such as smart glasses and headsets. Collaborating with Samsung and other hardware manufacturers, Google has begun providing developers with access to Android XR, aiming for a 2025 release of compatible devices.

Advertisment

The platform will support immersive versions of popular Google apps like Maps, Photos, and YouTube, along with a multitasking-enabled version of Chrome designed for XR environments. Additionally, Android XR will run existing phone and tablet apps from the Play Store, similar to how Apple integrates iPad apps on its Vision Pro.

What is XR Experience?

Google’s Gemini AI is central to the Android XR ecosystem. Over the years, Google has explored the headset market with projects like Glass, Cardboard, and Daydream, which had promising ideas but fell short of widespread adoption. According to Sameer Samat, head of the Android ecosystem, AI could be the breakthrough for XR devices.

Advertisment

He described a digital assistant as a “killer app” for XR, much like email or texting for smartphones. With Gemini’s multimodal capabilities, including audio and video processing, the use case for smart glasses and headsets becomes much clearer.

Why name “XR”?

The term "XR" was chosen for its broad inclusivity, encompassing various forms of extended reality, including virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR). “When we say extended reality or XR,” Samat explained, “we’re talking about a whole spectrum of experiences, from virtual reality to augmented reality and everything in between.”

Advertisment

This vision aligns with Google's goal of creating devices that seamlessly transition between virtual and real worlds. Whether it’s a headset that shifts between immersive and real environments or always-on smart glasses, Google envisions XR devices as versatile companions. The company is also exploring audio-only products like the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses and accessories that enhance smartphone experiences.

Impact in Future

Although Android XR is still in its infancy, Google is moving quickly. Developers are just beginning to receive the tools needed to create XR experiences, while Google’s collaboration with Samsung is already bearing fruit. A device codenamed “Moohan” is reportedly set to debut in 2025.

Advertisment

Android XR represents the culmination of Google's investments in AI, the Android ecosystem, and wearable tech. However, the true test lies ahead: whether consumers will embrace these innovative devices and integrate them into their daily lives.

Also read: Same Price, New Features: How the Pixel 9a Outshines the Pixel 8a