Tech Updates: Gemini 2.0 Live, Clash of Clans Lunar Event, Upcoming Smartphones & SVG Phishing Alert

-> Gemini 2.0 is here: Free to access for everyone
Google made its newest artificial intelligence model, Gemini 2.0, available to the public, widening the availability of its strongest AI technology, and bridging the gap with competitors such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek.
The launch comes with three models: Gemini 2.0 Flash for general use, 2.0 Pro Experimental for professional coding and advanced use, and 2.0 Flash-Lite for budget use. The models are now available on the Gemini app, Google AI Studio, and Vertex AI platforms.
-> Clash of Clans Lunar New Year Medal Event Kicks Off Feb 7
The Clash of Clans Lunar New Year Medal Event runs from February 7 to 27, 2025, featuring snake-themed competitions, new troops, and exclusive hero skins. Players earn Loot Currency by raiding bases and earn Medal Currency through which rewards include Water Dragon and Firecracker troops, a Year of the Snake village theme, and hero skins for all champions. It will surely be a tough battle for both casual and professional players alike, along with high-stakes battling and strategic upgrades. Get ready for battle!
-> Upcoming Smartphone Launches In February 2025: Expected
Xiaomi 15 series
Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro are going to launch in the smartphone market soon. The company has not confirmed the official launch. However, as per the industry leaks the smartphones may be released this month. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is said to launch in China on February 26, 2025.
Realme Neo 7
Realme may release the Realme Neo 7 smartphone by the end of February. The exact date in February 2025 for its launch is not confirmed so far.
Vivo V50 Series
Vivo is expected to release its V50 series. This will probably include the V50 and V50 Pro. The expected launch date of Vivo V50 series is February 18 2025.
Tecno Curve
Tecno will launch a curved-display smartphone. The phone is expected to feature a triangular shaped camera. The new curved-display smartphone from Tecno is going to be released in India in February 2025. The exact date is not known as of now.
iQOO Neo 10R
The iQOO Neo 10R is going to be a performance-centric mid-range smartphone. Another mid range phone is launching soon! The iQOO Neo 10R is going to be released in India on March 11, 2025.
-> Think Before You Click: Crooks are using SVG files to phish you out of your cash.
Sophos X-Ops warns that crooks are using Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) files to bypass defenses. This type of attack includes SVG attachments that are set up for clipboard attacks. When you get that attachment and click it, it will open in a browser that will try to trick you into going to a fake log-in page that looks like DocuSign, Dropbox, or Google Voice. Almost half of these SVG files have the target’s own email address injected into them to make them look more believable. So organizations should have stronger email filtering, user training, and endpoint security to block these types of attacks.
-> Aerospike 8: The First Real-Time Distributed ACID Database
Aerospike has announced Database 8, which includes distributed ACID transactions with maximum serializability, the highest level of consistency yet. Designed for mission-critical OLTP applications in banking, e-commerce, and telecommunications, it will process real-time high-volume transactions at a fraction of the cost of traditional systems. Multi-model support for key-value, document, graph, and vector data means simpler development and operational management. Aerospike 8 is a solution where you can scale without compromise with ultra-low latencies (less than one millisecond), minimal hardware, and sustainability while handling millions of TPS. Check out the technical blog and webinar for more.