What is Exclusive about the Rotating Crown of the OnePlus Watch 3?

The OnePlus 13 series and the OnePlus Watch 3 are scheduled to debut on 7 January 2025. Significant improvements and features that appeal to both tech-savvy customers and fitness aficionados are anticipated with this smartwatch. According to a report from GSM Arena, the OnePlus Watch 3 is rumored to contain a rotating crown, a feature of high-end smartwatches known for their touch and user-friendly interface. This update is expected to improve navigation and give users a more responsive and user-friendly experience. The OnePlus Watch 3 may come in two colors: Black and Silver.

Advertisment

What is Exclusive about the Rotating Crown of OnePlus Watch 3

The spinning crown helps navigate the watch's interface. Users may swiftly browse menus, change settings, and open apps without relying on touchscreen motions. It is easier to use because of the touch sensation, especially when working out or navigating complex menus.

Furthermore, the spinning crown is set up to perform certain functions, such as controlling music playback or giving users immediate access to fitness tracking modes. This flexibility allows consumers to adapt their experience to their preferences.

The rotating crown gives the OnePlus Watch 3 an elite touch, imitating the style of high-end smartwatches like the Apple Watch. According to reports, this feature will improve the device's aesthetic appeal and performance.

The OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to have a rotating crown and health monitoring features, including a heart rate sensor and ECG capabilities. The rotating crown and these functions work together to give customers a complete tracking experience for their fitness and health.

Expected specifications for the OnePlus Watch 3

Advertisment

The OnePlus Watch 3 is anticipated to have an ECG, heart rate sensor and a rotating crown. However, the latter will only be accessible in certain areas. The Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, which offers powerful performance and energy efficiency, is anticipated to power the OnePlus Watch 3. It will probably have 32 GB of storage and 2 GB of RAM, enabling alerts, fitness monitoring, and seamless app execution. The gadget is anticipated to run on RTOS and Watch OS 5, guaranteeing a smooth and valuable user experience.

According to reports, the smartwatch's battery has a capacity of more than 500 mAh, which could provide significant longevity for daily use. LTE connectivity is expected to be supported by some versions, allowing users to stream music, send messages, and make calls without an attached smartphone.

It's interesting to note that, although having a different appearance from the leaked render, a OnePlus Watch 3 model that was certified by TENAA in June had a 500 mAh battery and LTE capability. There may be more than one version, as the OPWWE251 variation, just approved by the FCC, is said to have a larger 648 mAh battery.

Advertisment

Modern smartwatches prioritize health tracking, and the OnePlus Watch 3 is anticipated to succeed. The ECG feature and its heart rate sensor would let users keep a close eye on their cardiac health. However, because of regulatory restrictions, the ECG functionality might only be accessible in specific locations. With its improved features and specifications, the OnePlus Watch 3 seems to be aimed at the high-end market, whereas the Watch 2 was designed with consumers on a tight budget in mind.

Conclusion

The OnePlus Watch 3's combination of advanced health features—especially the addition of ECG functionality for a mid-range smartwatch—is its main selling point. Because this capability is usually only found in more expensive devices, the OnePlus Watch 3 is an attractive option for high-end health monitoring without going over budget. Furthermore, it is positioned as a competitor in the 2025 smartwatch market thanks to its fashionable design and impressive performance specifications.