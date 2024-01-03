Tekken 6 PSP ISO File Download- Play the Game on Android

Retro gaming is like retro fashion, which keeps coming back to set a whole new trend for the fans to follow with all their heart. Gamers who love playing retro fighting games must be well-aware of the popular ‘Tekken’ series which started with the release of the first game- Tekken in the year 1994. During those times gaming was raw in terms of graphics and visuals, but these games stood the tests of changings times because of their excellent storyline and are still available for play on your Android device or PC. Tekken 6 and Tekken 3 can be easily downloaded on your Android devices as PPSSPP games, and these games now come with improved graphics and excellent gameplay.

Advertisment

Tekken 6- The Story Behind the Game

Tekken 6 was originally released in the year 2007, but the definitive version of the game was released for PSP in the year 2009. Tekken 6 was released by Bandai Namco Entertainment, which is a European gaming company. The storyline of Tekken 6 revolves around the ‘The King of Iron Fist Tournament 6’, where the fighters take part in the battle with their own unique agenda. G-corporation, the civilization’s savior has offered a generous bounty to anyone who captures the Mishima Zaibatsu’s leader Jin Kazama, who has declared his dominion over all governmental rule to spread chaos and darkness. The players fight for either fame or the bounty as a reward.

Steps For Tekken 6 PPSSPP Game Download on Your Android Device

Advertisment

On your Android Device Go to Mobile Menu > Settings > Security > Enable Download from Unknown Sources.

Click on the Download button of the Tekken 6 PSP ISO (Compressed ZIP File for Android)- Click Here

Download and install the Zarchiver Pro APK 2023 from the Google Play Store- Click Here

Now, download and install the PPSSPP Gold Emulator from the Google Play Store- Click Here

Open it after the installation and then exit to create a PSP folder in the file manager automatically.

Now, move the downloaded Tekken 6 compressed PSP Games ISO file to your SD card.

Open the downloaded PPSSPP emulator and locate the extracted game file ‘Tekken 6’ on your device.

Click on the game icon and start playing the game on your Android Device.

What’s New in Tekken 6 Game?

The game comes with more than 35 new powerful characters and characters can be unlocked by winning the match.

The file download size is 35 to 40 MB, but the game comes with good graphics and can be played on most of the low-end Android devices.

The game comes with improved action and enhanced player moves.

Advertisment

Check the System Requirements for Playing Tekken 6 PPSSPP Game on Your Android Device

Android Version 5.0 or higher

Minimum 2 GB RAM

Advertisment

Tekken 3- The Story Behind the Game

Tekken 3 was the first game that was released on Namco System 12 hardware and this release was an improvement over the last two Tekken games that were released on Namco System 11 hardware. It is the third game in the popular Tekken Fighting Game Series. The game was released as an Arcade game in the year 1997, where its increasing popularity became the actual reason behind its release as a PlayStation game in the mid- 1998. The PlayStation version of the game became one of the greatest hits in the fighting game series that have ever been released on the PlayStation.

The storyline of the game revolves around the ‘King of Iron Fist Tournament 3’ which is set fifteen years after the ‘King of Iron Fist Tournament 2’. Jin Kazama the only son of Jun is now a teenager and is all set to get his revenge. His destiny is pre- decided and four years of rigorous training under Heihachi Mishima has prepared him for his meeting with his destiny. This announces the beginning of the tournament. The fact that’s sets the game apart from the earlier two versions is the introduction of new characters in the game Tekken 3 along with enhanced graphics and improved gameplay. Tekken 3 was the first game in which ‘beat them up Streets of Rage Style mini game’ was first introduced. Dr. Bosconovitch becomes a playable character in the game if the player succeeds in beating the minigame four times in a row.

Advertisment

Steps for Tekken 3 PPSSPP Game Download on Your Android Device

On your Android Device Go to Mobile Menu > Settings > Security > Enable Download from Unknown Sources.

Click on the Download button of the Tekken 3 PSP ISO (Compressed ZIP File for Android)- Click Here

Download and install the Zarchiver Pro APK 2023 from the Google Play Store- Click Here

Now, download and install the PPSSPP Gold Emulator from the Google Play Store- Click Here

Open it after the installation and then exit to create a PSP folder in the file manager automatically.

Now, move the downloaded Tekken 3 compressed PSP Games ISO file to your SD card.

Open the downloaded PPSSPP emulator and locate the extracted game file ‘Tekken 3’ on your device.

Click on the game icon and start playing the game on your Android Device.

What’s New in Tekken 3 Game?

Advertisment

The game comes with movement reform, where all the characters in the game can sidestep in and out with a slight press on the arcade stick.

The new jumping moves are toned down for better controls in the game.

There are new fighting techniques in the Tekken 3 game, where the players can experience faster knock-down recoveries, better escapes from tackles and turns, improved juggling and enhanced combat techniques.

Check the System Requirements for Playing Tekken 3 on Your Android Device

Android Version 4.1 and above

Advertisment

RAM- Above 1 GB

FAQ

What is the file size of the Tekken 3 APK?

Tekken 3 APK is 21 MB.

What is the file size for Tekken 6?

Tekken 6 is around 20 MB.

Tekken 6 and Tekken 3 are exciting fighting games and can be played on a low-end Android device also with ease. Download the compressed PSP ISO file for the games along with the PPSSPP emulator on your Android device and play the game with ease.

Also Read:

Tekken 7 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android (pcquest.com)

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play Grand Theft Auto on Android (pcquest.com)

Download and Play PPSSPP Games for Free on Android and PC (pcquest.com)

Download God of War PPSSPP Games- Play the Game on Android (pcquest.com)

Download God of War Ragnarok PPSSPP Game- Play on Android (pcquest.com)