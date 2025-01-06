LG OLED evo TV with AI Gen2 processor, automatically enhance the picture quality

LG Electronics has unveiled the new OLED evo TV collection for 2025 during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) with enhanced image processing and performance. These new models are equipped with LG’s latest α (Alpha) 11 AI Gen2 processor which is equipped with deep learning to improve the quality of low-resolution and blurred images.

The most notable improvement of the new TVs is that they all support 4K resolution and have a refresh rate of 165 Hz which is confirmed by NVIDIA GSYNC and AMD freesync premium. This guarantees that the image is rendered smoothly without any jerk or delay that is often encountered in traditional TVs thus making them ideal for gaming.

Some of the improvements that have been made to the Brightness Booster Ultimate technology include upgrading it to provide the TVs with three times the brightness of standard OLED models. They also maintain excellent black levels in darker scenes hence being awarded badges such as the UL Solutions’ “Perfect Black” and the Perfect Color.

AI-enabled features for better quality

This evo TV can adjust brightness as soon as you switch on the TV to bring the right picture quality. Viewing movies is even more enjoyable with Filmmaker Mode and Ambient Light Compensation features that help alter the settings of the display according to the lighting conditions in the room to deliver the director’s vision.

In terms of sound, LG’s AI Sound Pro offers 11. 1. 2-channel sound so that users can enjoy the movie theatre-like experience. The remote control is intelligent and can learn to differentiate between different voices and provide recommendations to the user. Furthermore, the viewers will also be able to take advantage of the AI Search function that is integrated with Microsoft Copilot to search for solutions and answers to conversational questions.

OLED evo M5 series

It is worth mentioning the new OLED evo M5 series which is a new member of the LG wireless TVs models supports the wireless transmission of audio and video up to 8. 0Gbps and video up to 144Hz to deliver high-quality pictures and sound without the need for cables. While this model has a lower refresh rate than the other models in the same series, the M5 TVs are still capable of delivering a smooth and tear-free gaming experience.

This has prompted LG to expand on the wireless TV options that it has been offering to consumers. The M-series was only available in larger sizes (at least 77 inches) and LG has been bringing in more affordable variants and even the QNED TVs were seen to be compatible with the Zero Connect Box. This is in line with LG’s efforts to incorporate more wireless features across the entire product portfolio.

