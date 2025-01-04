GTA 6 Release in 2025, Confirms Rockstar Employee’s LinkedIn Post

GTA 6 release delay rumors are becoming louder day by day with Rockstar’s stand on maintaining a complete silence over any kind of reveal on the game. First official GTA 6 trailer was released in December 2023 and since then nothing has been revealed on GTA 6 by Rockstar Games. Fans have been looking forward to any kind of reveal on GTA 6 by the company, and this has fuelled up the release delay rumors in the GTA 6 community. Some of the fans have an opinion that GTA 6 release could be delayed to 2026, while some of them believe that Rockstar’s silence is a part of their marketing strategy for the game. GTA 6 release delay rumors went through a heated discussion on the web after Jason Schreier of Bloomberg made some comments on Rockstar Games missing some important deadlines during the development of the game. Though he had earlier hinted in his article that GTA 6 release is on track, but the fans started evaluating the release delay situation because of some of the comments he made with respect to a certain trend that is always followed by Rockstar Games.

Recently, Georgio Jankowski, a Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist at Rockstar Games has wished the fans Happy New Year with a LinkedIn post that says “2025 will be one of the most exciting years ahead for Rockstar Games". The post actually showcases Rockstar’s confidence on releasing GTA 6 in 2025. He goes on to say “With 2025 kicking off and shaping up to be one of the most exciting years ahead here at Rockstar, it couldn't be a better time to have a look at our open positions and consider applying.”

The post indicates that 2025 is going to be one of the most exciting years for Rockstar Games, and this according to the fans refers to GTA 6 release in the fall of 2025 for PS5 and Xbox series X/S consoles.

GTA 6 Release is on Track and Kind of Delay is Very Unlikely

The fans believe that GTA 6 has already been delayed two times previously. Earlier it was delayed from Fall 2024 to Spring 2025, and then the delay was announced from Spring 2025 to Fall 2025. So, another delay in line looks almost impossible to believe. Also, Take- Two Interactive Boss, Strauss Zelnick has confirmed the fall 2025 release of GTA 6 at least 4 times in 2024. He has shown confidence in the timely release of the game and they have also shown financial figures based on the revenue that GTA 6 is expected to generate for them in 2025 after its release. Though an article on Financial Times stated that GTA 6 would take the whole gaming industry to a new level with over $1bn in pre-orders. The article also states that the revenue from GTA 6 in the first twelve months after its release is expected to reach $3.2bn, which would be double than what was generated by its predecessor GTA 5. This actually proves how massive and immersive GTA 6 is going to be once it releases, and the expectations and hype around the game will increase further, as we approach its release in the fall of 2025.

GTA is all set to release in the fall of 2025, and the fans should not worry about any kind of delay. Any delay if it is actually going to happen will be announced officially by Rockstar Games, and till then we need to have a little faith in the company and their marketing strategy.

