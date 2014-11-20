Tag "HMD Global"
Nokia 4 To Be Launched At MWC 2018by PCQ Bureau February 20, 2018
HMD Global, a Finnish company affiliated with Nokia is inclined to launch a number of smartphones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona on February 25. The list includes …Read More
Nokia 6 2018 will be Launching in China, Todayby Jagrati Rakheja January 5, 2018
Today, HMD Global is anticipated to launch the improved version of the original Nokia 6 in China. The Nokia 6 2018 launch set today, lately leaked in a TENAA certification …Read More
Nokia 8 with Dual Zeiss Camera and Snapdragon 835 Launchedby Jyoti Bhagat August 18, 2017
After many incidents of the Nokia 8 iterations leaking on the internet and various rumors surrounding it, Nokia 8, the flagship phone from HMD Global has finally been officially launched. …Read More
Nokia 8 With Dual Camera Zeiss Optics Could be Launching this July 31by Jyoti Bhagat July 19, 2017
HMD Global may be ready with its new high-end Nokia branded smartphone- Nokia 8 that could launch as early as this July 31. According to new reports from VentureBeat's Evan …Read More
Grab The most Awaiting Nokia 3310 at Rs. 3310by Ashok Pandey May 17, 2017
HMD Global announces that it will start selling Nokia 3310 in India at the price of Rs. 3310. I hope all the Indians know about the success and glory of …Read More
Nokia 6 Silver colour edition with 4GB RAM spotted onlineby Ankit Parashar May 5, 2017
Earlier this year, HMD Global launched the Android-powered Nokia 6 smartphone at MWC. Recently, the smartphone was also listed on a UK website at a price of £229.99 (about Rs …Read More
Nokia 3310 Returns with Month-Long Battery Life and Snake Game at MWC 2017by Sidharth Shekhar February 26, 2017
The iconic Nokia 3310 has made a comeback at Mobile World Congress (MWC) and it has been unveiled along with three Android smartphones – the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and …Read More
10 Nokia Phones that Shaped the Mobile Revolutionby Sidharth Shekhar February 17, 2017
Nokia is back with a bang and it's latest offering Nokia 6 has already been sold-out in the Chinese market. HMD Global Oy, the Finnish manufacturer with exclusive rights to …Read More
Nokia Set to Launch the Iconic 3310 Handsetby Sidharth Shekhar February 14, 2017
We all remember the good old Nokia 3310 phone which was nearly indestructible, had long battery life and the epic Snake game. Well, here's a good news for Nokia fans …Read More
Nokia P1 Smartphone Might be Launched at Mobile World Congressby Sidharth Shekhar January 19, 2017
HMD Global which is exclusively developing Nokia smartphones is going to be present during the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona. There are rumors that the launch of Nokia's Android-based …Read More
Nokia is Working on its Own AI-powered Assistant Named 'Viki'by Sidharth Shekhar January 9, 2017
Nokia is back with its new smartphone Nokia 6 and apart from that the Finnish firm is reportedly working on its own AI-powered assistant named 'Viki' which the company …Read More
Nokia 6 with Android Nougat Launched in China: Key Specifications and Moreby Sidharth Shekhar January 8, 2017
Iconic smartphone maker Nokia is back in the market. HMD Global, which secured the exclusive Nokia brand licensing rights in late 2016 announced the launch of Nokia 6 via a …Read More