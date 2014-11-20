Tag "HMD Global"

Nokia 4 To Be Launched At MWC 2018
News

Nokia 4 To Be Launched At MWC 2018

by February 20, 2018

HMD Global, a Finnish company affiliated with Nokia is inclined to launch a number of smartphones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona on February 25. The list includes …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nokia 6 2018 will be Launching in China, Today
News

Nokia 6 2018 will be Launching in China, Today

by January 5, 2018

Today, HMD Global is anticipated to launch the improved version of the original Nokia 6 in China. The Nokia 6 2018 launch set today, lately leaked in a TENAA certification …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nokia 8 with Dual Zeiss Camera and Snapdragon 835 Launched
News & Launches

Nokia 8 with Dual Zeiss Camera and Snapdragon 835 Launched

by August 18, 2017

After many incidents of the Nokia 8 iterations leaking on the internet and various rumors surrounding it, Nokia 8, the flagship phone from HMD Global has finally been officially launched. …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nokia 8 With Dual Camera Zeiss Optics Could be Launching this July 31
News & Launches

Nokia 8 With Dual Camera Zeiss Optics Could be Launching this July 31

by July 19, 2017

HMD Global may be ready with its new high-end Nokia branded smartphone- Nokia 8 that could launch as early as this July 31. According to new reports from VentureBeat’s Evan …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Grab The most Awaiting Nokia 3310 at Rs. 3310
News News & Launches

Grab The most Awaiting Nokia 3310 at Rs. 3310

by May 17, 2017

HMD Global announces that it will start selling Nokia 3310 in India at the price of Rs. 3310. I hope all the Indians know about the success and glory of …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nokia 6 Silver colour edition with 4GB RAM spotted online
News & Launches

Nokia 6 Silver colour edition with 4GB RAM spotted online

by May 5, 2017

Earlier this year, HMD Global launched the Android-powered Nokia 6 smartphone at MWC. Recently, the smartphone was also listed on a UK website at a price of £229.99 (about Rs …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nokia 3310 Returns with Month-Long Battery Life and Snake Game at MWC 2017
News & Launches smartphones

Nokia 3310 Returns with Month-Long Battery Life and Snake Game at MWC 2017

by February 26, 2017

The iconic Nokia 3310 has made a comeback at Mobile World Congress (MWC) and it has been unveiled along with three Android smartphones – the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
10 Nokia Phones that Shaped the Mobile Revolution
Features News smartphones

10 Nokia Phones that Shaped the Mobile Revolution

by February 17, 2017

Nokia is back with a bang and it’s latest offering Nokia 6 has already been sold-out in the Chinese market. HMD Global Oy, the Finnish manufacturer with exclusive rights to …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nokia Set to Launch the Iconic 3310 Handset
News smartphones Trends Watch

Nokia Set to Launch the Iconic 3310 Handset

by February 14, 2017

We all remember the good old Nokia 3310 phone which was nearly indestructible, had long battery life and the epic Snake game. Well, here’s a good news for Nokia fans …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nokia P1 Smartphone Might be Launched at Mobile World Congress
News News & Launches smartphones

Nokia P1 Smartphone Might be Launched at Mobile World Congress

by January 19, 2017

HMD Global which is exclusively developing Nokia smartphones is going to be present during the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona. There are rumors that the launch of Nokia’s Android-based …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nokia is Working on its Own AI-powered Assistant Named ‘Viki’
News smartphones Tech & Trends Trends Watch

Nokia is Working on its Own AI-powered Assistant Named ‘Viki’

by January 9, 2017

Nokia is back with its new smartphone Nokia 6 and apart from that the Finnish firm is reportedly working on its own AI-powered assistant named ‘Viki’ which the company …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nokia 6 with Android Nougat Launched in China: Key Specifications and More
News & Launches smartphones

Nokia 6 with Android Nougat Launched in China: Key Specifications and More

by January 8, 2017

Iconic smartphone maker Nokia is back in the market. HMD Global, which secured the exclusive Nokia brand licensing rights in late 2016 announced the launch of Nokia 6 via a …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]